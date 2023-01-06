Lifestyle Health Brooklinn Khoury Shares Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile Since Dog Attack: 'Before I Had a Lot of Teeth to Show' “It's different from how I smiled before,” the pro skateboarder and model said of her smile before she was attacked by a pit bull in November 2020 and lost her upper lip and parts of her nose By Vanessa Etienne Vanessa Etienne Twitter Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 04:17 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Brooklinn Khoury/Instagram (2) Brooklinn Khoury is showing off her smile transformation after she was attacked by a pit bull. On Tuesday, the pro skateboarder and model, 23, posted a TikTok video responding to a follower who asked if she's able to "smile as bright" as she did before she lost her upper lip and part of her nose during the 2020 dog attack. "I know that when I smile now it's different from how I smiled before," she explained in the clip. "Before I had a lot of teeth show, now I just feel comfortable smiling without it because my lip is still so long." Khoury then revealed the before-and-after photos, admitting that she's hoping that she'll get her original smile back with more progress in her recovery. "But with this next surgery, my doctor is going to be lifting this up and I definitely think after that, I'm going to be showing my teeth a lot more," she said. Brooklinn Khoury Shares Photo of Face Immediately After Being Mauled by Dog: 'I Knew It Was Bad' Skateboarder and Model Brooklinn Khoury Reflects on 'How Far I've Come' Since Being Mauled by a Dog Khoury has been candid with fans about her recovery process, documenting her numerous reconstructive surgeries on social media. She recently shared a series of progression photos on Instagram, recalling how scared she had initially felt about her injuries and reflecting on perseverance. "Today I had to remind myself how far I've come since the attack. Looking back at photos and videos makes me feel a way I cannot put into words. But what it does is it shifts my perspective on how precious life is, and also time," she wrote. "Timing is so unpredictable, but it's also so divine. I would have never imagined something like this to happen, but I have learned so much about life, and finding happiness through this whole journey. Whatever you are going through it will get better, and it will happen the way it needs to." "When I got into the attack it was so hard to see what the future held for me," Khoury added in another post. "Thank God for giving me the strength, and the people I have in my life to help me grow, and continue to trust the process." Last week, Khoury even filmed herself going to Sephora where a makeup artist drew an upper lip on her face. Her followers raved in the comments that she's looking more and more like herself.