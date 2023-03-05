Brooklinn Khoury Shares 3-Week Update After Lip Reconstruction: 'So Blessed with the Results'

"Everything is healing so well," wrote Brooklinn Khoury following her final lip reconstruction surgery last month after she was attacked by a dog in 2020

Published on March 5, 2023 12:56 PM

Brooklinn Khoury is looking more and more like herself following her lip reconstruction surgery.

The pro skateboarder and model, 23, shared a photo from a recent doctor's visit that appears to show her face almost completely healed from her recent procedure, after her cousin's dog ripped off her upper lip during a visit in November 2020.

"Almost three weeks post-op! Everything is healing so well," Khoury wrote in her caption. "Still pretty swollen but so blessed with the results!"

Khoury was visiting her cousin in Gilbert, Ariz. back in 2020 when the relative's 8-year-old blue nose pitbull Diesel attacked her without warning.

"I was like, 'You're such a good boy.' He literally sprung from a sitting position like onto my face," she recounted to PEOPLE a year later. "I was standing, and he was sitting — he literally just sprung up. And he was literally, hanging — literally like arms, legs hanging off of my lip.

Khoury previously spoke to PEOPLE ahead of the final procedure last month. "Basically, my doctor is recreating the top lip in this surgery — creating a Cupid's bow and central columns," she said.

"So kind of making my lip look more aesthetic," Khoury further explained. "My doctor's very cautious and wants to do everything perfectly."

She explained that throughout her facial reconstruction journey, her biggest hope "is just learning to love what I see," adding: "So I think it just shifted my perspective and I've just been learning to live in the present and learn that beauty does not have a definition."

"Of course there's the excitement of seeing how I look and also seeing a bit of myself from before [the attack]," explained Khoury. "But I'm just excited to hopefully be done and just kind of…I don't want to say move on but, you know, start with life again."

Khoury previously told PEOPLE in 2021 after the first of five surgeries: "I'm learning to love myself. I want to inspire as many people as I can."

