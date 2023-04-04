Brooklinn Khoury Says Her Lip Was Thrown 'in the Trash' After Dog Attack

Brooklinn Khoury revealed where her upper lip ended up after it was ripped off — along with parts of her nose — in a pit bull attack in 2020.

The pro skateboarder and model answered a TikTok user who asked, "What happened to the detached lip? Why wasn't it reattached?"

"I get this question asked a lot, and to be honest with you, [I] actually just found out where my lip went," the 23-year-old said.

"Right when I got into the attack, my lip had been off of ice for 40 minutes," she continued. "When I got into the hospital, my lip was shriveled up and shrunk. The surgeon had to drive to the hospital. That whole six hours, the lip was just sitting on ice."

"When the surgeon finally came, he said he was not able to reattach it," Khoury explained. "Every surgeon works differently. My doctor now said he would have been able to reattach it. But there is always a chance that I would die."

She then revealed, "My lip was thrown out in the trash."

"Am I sad about it? Not really. Everything does happen for a reason, but it does give me a weird feeling that a piece of me is in the trash," she added.

Sharing the TikTok video on her Instagram, Khoury reiterated her concluding sentiment in her caption: "The plastic surgeon at the emergency room wasn't able to reattach my lip. Crazy thought about where it ended up, but everything happens for a reason."

In recent weeks, Khoury has been sharing her excitement on social media as she continues to heal from her final lip reconstruction surgery. Last month, she explained to her followers what her doctor planned to achieve with her latest surgery.

Ahead of her surgery, Khoury opened up to PEOPLE about what the procedure entailed and her feelings as she approached the end of a long journey.

"Basically, my doctor is recreating the top lip in this surgery — creating a Cupid's bow and central columns. So kind of making my lip look more aesthetic," Khoury told PEOPLE, noting that her surgeries typically take all day to complete. "My doctor's very cautious and wants to do everything perfectly."

Looking toward the future, Khoury said she is eager to put these surgeries behind her and resume the high-velocity lifestyle she led prior to the attack.

"That's one of the hardest things is just having to sit still and kind of refocus my attention into not being active and hiking, biking, surfing and skating," she said. "But we're almost at the finish line."