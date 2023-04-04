Brooklinn Khoury Says Her Lip Was Thrown 'in the Trash' After Dog Attack

"The plastic surgeon at the emergency room wasn’t able to reattach my lip. Crazy thought about where it ended up, but everything happens for a reason," Khoury said

By
Published on April 4, 2023 11:52 PM
Brooklinn Khoury
Photo: Brooklyn Khoury Instagram

Brooklinn Khoury revealed where her upper lip ended up after it was ripped off — along with parts of her nose — in a pit bull attack in 2020.

The pro skateboarder and model answered a TikTok user who asked, "What happened to the detached lip? Why wasn't it reattached?"

"I get this question asked a lot, and to be honest with you, [I] actually just found out where my lip went," the 23-year-old said.

"Right when I got into the attack, my lip had been off of ice for 40 minutes," she continued. "When I got into the hospital, my lip was shriveled up and shrunk. The surgeon had to drive to the hospital. That whole six hours, the lip was just sitting on ice."

"When the surgeon finally came, he said he was not able to reattach it," Khoury explained. "Every surgeon works differently. My doctor now said he would have been able to reattach it. But there is always a chance that I would die."

She then revealed, "My lip was thrown out in the trash."

RELATED VIDEO: Brooklinn Khoury Reveals Results of Final Lip Reconstruction Surgery: 'Almost at the Finish Line'

"Am I sad about it? Not really. Everything does happen for a reason, but it does give me a weird feeling that a piece of me is in the trash," she added.

Sharing the TikTok video on her Instagram, Khoury reiterated her concluding sentiment in her caption: "The plastic surgeon at the emergency room wasn't able to reattach my lip. Crazy thought about where it ended up, but everything happens for a reason."

In recent weeks, Khoury has been sharing her excitement on social media as she continues to heal from her final lip reconstruction surgery. Last month, she explained to her followers what her doctor planned to achieve with her latest surgery.

Brooklinn Khoury Gives Update on Recovery from 2020 Dog Attack
Brooklinn Khoury/Instagram (2)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of her surgery, Khoury opened up to PEOPLE about what the procedure entailed and her feelings as she approached the end of a long journey.

"Basically, my doctor is recreating the top lip in this surgery — creating a Cupid's bow and central columns. So kind of making my lip look more aesthetic," Khoury told PEOPLE, noting that her surgeries typically take all day to complete. "My doctor's very cautious and wants to do everything perfectly."

Looking toward the future, Khoury said she is eager to put these surgeries behind her and resume the high-velocity lifestyle she led prior to the attack.

"That's one of the hardest things is just having to sit still and kind of refocus my attention into not being active and hiking, biking, surfing and skating," she said. "But we're almost at the finish line."

Related Articles
Brooklinn Khoury Gives Update on Recovery from 2020 Dog Attack
Brooklinn Khoury Claps Back at Critics of Her Reconstructed Nose: 'Matches Perfectly with My Face'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cp1B88QrrQP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D hed: Brooklinn Khoury Is Excited to Get Lip Tattooed to Complete Reconstruction
Brooklinn Khoury Is 'Excited' to Get Lip Tattooed to Complete Reconstruction, Tries on Lipstick
Brooklinn Khoury
Brooklinn Khoury's Health Journey — from Pitbull Attack to Final Surgery
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoyRmfQJdDg/ brookhoury Verified Little update, blood supply to the lip is still strong!! All the quilting sutures are out! Just waiting for more swelling to go down, but everything is healing perfectly ! 41m
Brooklinn Khoury Gives Update on Lip Reconstruction: 'Everything Is Healing Perfectly'
Brooklinn Khoury stitches removed
Brooklinn Khoury Has Stitches Removed After 7th Reconstructive Surgery and Can Finally Skateboard Again
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Update After Final Lip Reconstruction
Brooklinn Khoury 'Still in Shock' from Results of Lip Reconstruction: 'Looks More Natural'
Brooklinn Khoury Shows Off Results After Final Lip Reconstruction Surgery: 'Almost at the Finish Line'
Brooklinn Khoury Reveals Results of Final Lip Reconstruction Surgery: 'Almost at the Finish Line'
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile After Dog Attack: 'Before I Had a Lot of Teeth Show'
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Progression of Her Lip Reconstruction: 'My Face Gradually Starts Looking Better'
Brooklinn Khoury Gives Update on Recovery from 2020 Dog Attack
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Photo of Face Immediately After Being Mauled by Dog: 'I Knew It Was Bad'
Brooklinn Khoury Gives Update on Recovery from 2020 Dog Attack
Skateboarder and Model Brooklinn Khoury Reflects on 'How Far I've Come' Since Being Mauled by a Dog
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpYzzxCJFye/. Brooklinn Khoury/Instagram
Brooklinn Khoury Shares 3-Week Update After Lip Reconstruction: 'So Blessed with the Results'
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile After Dog Attack: 'Before I Had a Lot of Teeth Show'
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile Since Dog Attack: 'Before I Had a Lot of Teeth to Show'
Sharon Stone poses at "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund
Sharon Stone Reflects on Breast Tumor Surgery: 'Don't Ever Feel Compelled Not to Get a Mammogram'
Chesterville girl in Boston hospital after dog attack Lily Norton, 6, was in critical condition at Boston Children's Hospital following the attack on Saturday. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-norton-family-with-travel-expenses
Girl, 6, Needed Over 1,000 Stitches and 'Won't Be Able to Smile Again' After Pit Bull Attack
severe turbulence on the Lufthansa flight
WATCH: Passenger Captures Immediate Aftermath of Lufthansa Plane That 'Dropped': 'We All thought This Was It'
Mom Speaks Out After Infant Nearly Dies from Ingesting a Single Water Bead: 'It Still Shocks Me'
Mom Speaks Out After Infant Nearly Dies from Ingesting a Single Water Bead: 'It Still Shocks Me'