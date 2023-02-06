Brooklinn Khoury Shares Progression of Her Lip Reconstruction: 'My Face Gradually Starts Looking Better'

Brooklinn Khoury lost her top lip and parts of her nose after she was attacked by a pit bull in November 2020

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on February 6, 2023 05:08 PM
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile After Dog Attack: 'Before I Had a Lot of Teeth Show'
Photo: Brooklinn Khoury/Instagram (2)

Brooklinn Khoury is thrilled with the results of her reconstruction surgeries and says her scars are barely visible since undergoing numerous procedures to her upper lip and part of her nose.

On Sunday, the pro skateboarder, 23, made a TikTok video about her progress since being attacked by a pit bull in 2020. She responded to a commenter who praised her "amazing" improvement, pointing out how her scars are barely noticeable.

"That's exactly what my surgeon was trying to do, hide my scars in my smile. It's brilliant," Khoury said in the clip before sharing images after her reconstructive surgeries. "Look at these photos from after every surgery. Pay attention to how my face starts gradually looking better."

She captioned the post by boasting that she has "camouflaged scars."

Last month, Khoury shared a series of progression photos on Instagram, recalling how scared she had initially felt about her injuries and reflecting on perseverance.

"Today I had to remind myself how far I've come since the attack. Looking back at photos and videos makes me feel a way I cannot put into words. But what it does is it shifts my perspective on how precious life is, and also time," she wrote. "Timing is so unpredictable, but it's also so divine. I would have never imagined something like this to happen, but I have learned so much about life, and finding happiness through this whole journey. Whatever you are going through it will get better, and it will happen the way it needs to."

"When I got into the attack it was so hard to see what the future held for me," Khoury added in another post. "Thank God for giving me the strength, and the people I have in my life to help me grow, and continue to trust the process."

At the time, she also gave fans a look at the severity of her injuries immediately after the attack. She posted a TikTok video responding to a follower who asked if she had any photos from the day she was mauled by the dog.

"I knew it was bad but I didn't know how bad it was," Khoury said in the clip. "I looked around, there were no mirrors. My phone was in my back pocket so I took it out so I could see the reflection of my face. But what I didn't know is that my phone took a picture."

Khoury then shared two photos of her injury — one with her face bandaged and another censored image of her face noticeably covered in blood.

"It's crazy because this photo has helped my doctor tremendously because he was able to see the original bite marks from the attack and kind of map out what happened," she added.

