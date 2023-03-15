Brooklinn Khoury Is 'Excited' to Get Lip Tattooed to Complete Reconstruction, Tries on Lipstick

Brooklinn Khoury's lip reconstruction journey is almost complete.

The pro skateboarder — who lost her top lip and part of her nose after she was attacked by a pit bull in November 2020 — shared a video ahead of getting her lip tattooed.

In the clip, the 23-year-old celebrated having an official lining on her top lip after getting her final operation last month.

"Now that I have a Cupid's bow, why would I not put lipstick on?" she asked followers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khoury went on to try different color lipsticks, starting with a blush hue.

"We're gonna start with this, a nice light color," she said of the shade as she held up a lipstick tube. "I'm just gonna line it exactly how it is right here," she added, referencing a new faint lip line.

"It's not bad, it looks weird on me. I haven't had any color here for two years, almost three. Let's go darker."

Khoury then got a bit more daring with a bold red lipstick color, which she couldn't help but laugh at.

"I can't," the athlete and model joked. "It's definitely gonna take some getting used to. But I am so happy that now I have a lip line."

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Getting my lip tattooed will be one of the last steps. it's definitely going to take some getting use to, but I am so excited for it."

Before undergoing her latest — and hopefully final — reconstructive surgery in February, Khoury opened up to PEOPLE about what the surgery entailed and how she feels coming closer to the end of this lengthy journey.

"Basically, my doctor is recreating the top lip in this surgery — creating a Cupid's bow and central columns. So kind of making my lip look more aesthetic," Khoury told PEOPLE, noting that her surgeries typically take all day to complete. "My doctor's very cautious and wants to do everything perfectly."

The healing process can take up to six weeks, and she added at the time that right after the surgery, she wouldn't have any feeling in her upper lip, which will take up to four months to be restored.

RELATED VIDEO: Brooklinn Khoury Shares Progression of Her Lip Reconstruction: 'My Face Gradually Starts Looking Better'

Although Khoury said her doctor at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a perfectionist, she confessed that after the dog attack, she hasn't had any expectations of how she wants her face to look after each surgery.

"My personal hope, just like any surgery that I do, is just learning to love what I see," she explained. "Before, I just focused on such little things that didn't even matter. Like for instance, I had a zit on my upper lip right when the attack happened, and I remember being so insecure about it. And then 15 minutes later, my entire lip was gone."

"So I think it just shifted my perspective and I've just been learning to live in the present and learn that beauty does not have a definition," Khoury continued. "Of course there's the excitement of seeing how I look and also seeing a bit of myself from before [the attack]. But I'm just excited to hopefully be done and just kind of…I don't want to say move on but, you know, start with life again."

Looking ahead, Khoury said she is eager to put these surgeries behind her and resume the high-velocity lifestyle she led prior to the attack.

"That's one of the hardest things is just having to sit still and kind of refocus my attention into not being active and hiking, biking, surfing and skating," she said. "But we're almost at the finish line."