Brooklinn Khoury's Doctor Explains Whether She Can Get Lip Filler After Her Reconstructive Surgeries

Brooklinn Khoury is answering her followers' burning questions about her newly reconstructed upper lip.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old pro skateboarder — who lost her upper lip and part of her nose after being attacked by a pit bull in 2020 — made a TikTok video responding to commenters who asked if she would be able to get lip fillers after all her surgeries. Lip fillers are injections of hyaluronic acid — a substance also found in the human body — to add volume to the lips.

"To be honest, I don't know the answer to this. But I'm at my doctor's appointment so I thought I'd ask," Khoury said before asking her surgeon, Dr. Nicholas Do.

"Fillers will dissipate," he responded. "It's not necessarily the spread that's an issue, it's more the longevity that is why we tend to fat graft things for volume more so than do filler."

"If you're really gonna ask me, it's because this hospital won't pay for filler," Do quipped before Khoury laughed.

Khoury previously shared that when she completes all her reconstructive surgeries she wants to get her new lip tattooed so they are the same color.

Last week, Khoury told her followers that although she expected her seventh reconstructive surgery to be her last, she still has another coming up.

"To be honest, I thought this was going to be my last surgery. But my surgeon is trying to get my upper lip as close to how it was before," she said on TikTok. "If you look at my upper lip from straight on, it slants a little bit. That's because the pitbull took more from this side than this."

"He tried to fix it in the last surgery, bringing this [side] up, but he didn't get the results he wanted," she added. "He's gonna want to also pin down the central column to create a more in depth look. Other than that, I'm obsessed with how it's turning out."

Brooklinn Khoury

Khoury's latest reconstructive surgery took place in February and she previously explained to her followers what her doctor achieved during the procedure.

"Today you can definitely see more definition of the lip," she said. "Although it is still very swollen, I do see the central columns forming and that dimple as well. Also what my doctor did was raise the lip so I have more teeth show."

"And if you look at your lip, you'll notice you have this right here," Khoury continued, pointing to the unique shape under her top lip. "My doctor was able to mimic that. So my lip looks more natural and aesthetic."

"Still very swollen, but the sutures are out and the lip is healing good!" she added in the caption. "I feel like I am still in shock. I can't believe I have the cupid bow and the lip line! So crazy."