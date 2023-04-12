Brooklinn Khoury's Doctor Explains Whether She Can Get Lip Filler After Her Reconstructive Surgeries

Brooklinn Khoury — who lost her upper lip and part of her nose in a pit bull attack in 2020 — has been answering fan questions after getting her seventh reconstructive surgery

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 11:39 AM
Brooklinn Khoury's Doctor Explains Whether She Can Get Lip Filler After Her Reconstructive Surgeries
Photo: Brooklinn Khoury/tiktok, Brooklinn Khoury/instagram

Brooklinn Khoury is answering her followers' burning questions about her newly reconstructed upper lip.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old pro skateboarder — who lost her upper lip and part of her nose after being attacked by a pit bull in 2020 — made a TikTok video responding to commenters who asked if she would be able to get lip fillers after all her surgeries. Lip fillers are injections of hyaluronic acid — a substance also found in the human body — to add volume to the lips.

"To be honest, I don't know the answer to this. But I'm at my doctor's appointment so I thought I'd ask," Khoury said before asking her surgeon, Dr. Nicholas Do.

"Fillers will dissipate," he responded. "It's not necessarily the spread that's an issue, it's more the longevity that is why we tend to fat graft things for volume more so than do filler."

"If you're really gonna ask me, it's because this hospital won't pay for filler," Do quipped before Khoury laughed.

Khoury previously shared that when she completes all her reconstructive surgeries she wants to get her new lip tattooed so they are the same color.

Last week, Khoury told her followers that although she expected her seventh reconstructive surgery to be her last, she still has another coming up.

"To be honest, I thought this was going to be my last surgery. But my surgeon is trying to get my upper lip as close to how it was before," she said on TikTok. "If you look at my upper lip from straight on, it slants a little bit. That's because the pitbull took more from this side than this."

"He tried to fix it in the last surgery, bringing this [side] up, but he didn't get the results he wanted," she added. "He's gonna want to also pin down the central column to create a more in depth look. Other than that, I'm obsessed with how it's turning out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brooklinn Khoury Shows Off Results After Final Lip Reconstruction Surgery: 'Almost at the Finish Line'
Brooklinn Khoury

Khoury's latest reconstructive surgery took place in February and she previously explained to her followers what her doctor achieved during the procedure.

"Today you can definitely see more definition of the lip," she said. "Although it is still very swollen, I do see the central columns forming and that dimple as well. Also what my doctor did was raise the lip so I have more teeth show."

"And if you look at your lip, you'll notice you have this right here," Khoury continued, pointing to the unique shape under her top lip. "My doctor was able to mimic that. So my lip looks more natural and aesthetic."

"Still very swollen, but the sutures are out and the lip is healing good!" she added in the caption. "I feel like I am still in shock. I can't believe I have the cupid bow and the lip line! So crazy."

Related Articles
Mark Wahlberg Where was the image taken -  F45 Summerlin in Las Vegas When was the image taken – April 4, 2023 Who took the photograph – John Cosi Full credit line – F45 Training
Mark Wahlberg Reveals the Fitness Advice He 'Wishes' He Would've Listened to 20 Years Ago
Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Reveals Medical Reasons She's Taking Ozempic: 'It's a Lot of Different Layers'
Cardi B Says She Stretches an Hour a Day To Be ‘as Flexible as I Was When I Was a Stripper’
Cardi B Says She Stretches for an Hour a Day to Be as 'Flexible as I Was When I Was a Stripper'
Jeremy Renner speaks onstage during the world premiere event for the Disney+ original series "Rennervations"
Jeremy Renner Says He'll Keep Snowplow After Accident: 'I Just Gotta Learn to Drive It Better'
Jeremy Renner at the premiere of "Rennervations" held at Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says 'I'm Overflowing with Gratitude' on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Accident (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Ariana Grande Says 'Healthy Can Look Different' While Addressing Body-Shaming Comments: 'Be Gentle'
Oprah Winfrey Goes On Italian Wellness Retreat with Gayle King, Ava DuVernay. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq5Z35IOHyE/. Oprah Winfrey/Instagram
Oprah Winfrey Enjoys Italian Wellness Retreat with Gayle King, Ava DuVernay: 'Cheers to Better Health'
Brooklinn Khoury
Brooklinn Khoury Says Her Doctor Wants to Perform One More Reconstructive Surgery
World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Arrivals
Marsai Martin Suffered 'Debilitating Pain' Before Having 'Grapefruit-Sized' Ovarian Cyst Removed
Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Phil Mickelson Says He Lost 25 Lbs. Ahead of 2023 Masters: 'Getting My Speed and Strength Back'
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening; Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening
Paul Rudd Sent Jeremy Renner a Fake Cameo After Snowplow Accident: 'Next Time ... Let the Snow Melt'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0mTZTJ81v/ Verified Happy Easter??? Getting an MRI
Kathy Griffin Reveals Photo from Hospital as She Gets MRI After Beating Cancer: 'Happy Easter?'
The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment - Arrivals
Lena Dunham Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety, Says 'This Was Impossible to Imagine' Before Rehab
Drew Barrymore on the set of her first Garnier Nutrisse commercial
Drew Barrymore Talks Dating During Perimenopause: 'I Don't Want You to Think I'm Some Dusty Old Dry Thing'
Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
Doctor Who Prescribed Ozempic to 'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Says 'Nobody Can Assume' Why a Person May Need It
Chris Tyson - Before and After
MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Shows Off Transformation After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy