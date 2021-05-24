Brooke Shields Feels 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Her Harrowing Leg Injury and Staph Infection

The actress said she wasn’t sure if she would be able to walk again: "I don’t think I’ve ever been more afraid"

In the moments after Brooke Shields slammed to the ground during a workout session, she wondered if she was paralyzed, or if she would even survive.

"I just started screaming," the 55-year-old actress said in an interview on Good Morning America Monday. "And I've never screamed like that. I mean, not even in childbirth."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shields had just completed a 14-day workout program at her gym when she decided to show another member how to use a balance board, which she had "finally conquered." As she did the movement, she took her focus off the board for a moment and "flew up in the air with such force, and I landed so heavy and so hard and with such musculature and such velocity and such height" that she immediately knew she was severely injured.

"I felt how solid the impact was," she said. "I don't remember hearing anything. The only thing I could keep saying was that I could feel my toes because I just knew that I couldn't move, but I wanted to make sure I wasn't paralyzed."

brooke shields Brooke Shields | Credit: Victoria Stevens

Paramedics came and rushed Shields to the hospital, where she immediately had surgery to put a rod in her femur. The next morning, though, she woke up screaming because the bone had "popped" off of the rod, and doctors had to get her back into surgery and put in five screws to keep her bone in place.

Due to COVID-19, Shields couldn't have visitors during her initial two-week hospital stay, not even her husband or two daughters. And just as she was able to come home, the Suddenly Susan star developed a staph infection in her arm, where her IV had been in place, and had to go back to the hospital for emergency surgery. That was one of the scariest moments, Shields said.

"Once fear crept in, that's when I started to falter," she said. "I don't think I've ever been more afraid, because I was helpless."

RELATED VIDEO: Brooke Shields on How's She's Doing After Breaking Her Femur

But she focused on staying strong for her daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15.

"I had to stay calm for them," she said. "My kids actually asked me if I thought I was going to die."

"There's so many things that could've happened," she added. "I just feel so lucky to be alive."

After another two weeks, Shields was finally able to get home, and started the "very hard" rehab process. The Lipstick Jungle star has shared photos and videos of her rehab work on social media, and hopes it inspires people to push through difficult times.

"If I can turn it into anything positive, or I can teach my girls, yeah, stuff is going to happen in your life, and how you respond is going to define you, and adversity will reveal you," she said. "It won't make you as much as it will reveal you because you see who you are. You see what you're made up of."