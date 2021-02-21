Brooke Shields Broke Her Femur, Shares Video of Her Recovery: 'Beginning to Mend'

"No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward," Brooke Shields said

Brooke Shields is working hard to recover her ability to walk again.

On Sunday, the star, 55, shared a video of herself on crutches while practicing how to walk in a hospital after injuring her right leg. "Broke my femur. Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow," Shields wrote on Instagram along with the clip.

"There's only 20 percent weight...," she said on how much weight she puts on her injured femur. "The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you're not dragging it or hitching up your hip."

The footage also showed Shields wearing a hospital gown and non-slip socks.

Last October, Shields spoke to PEOPLE about working out amid the coronavirus lockdown with her husband producer Chris Henchy and their daughters, Rowan, 17 and Grier, 14.

"I used to get fit doing Broadway shows eight times a week but I always did it for the show or for the job because the camera is not always kind. So there was a vanity reason. I never knew I could find a place of peace that did not deal with outside appearances," she said.

The mom of two also kept her fans in the know about her workouts on social media. "My Instagram workouts were never meant to be a stressor. They're just accessible, and a way to have movement and endorphins. It's funny to do arm presses with two bottles of wines. We don't all have our fancy gyms at the moment but I can guarantee, if you do something for five minutes, it will be a positive," Shields shared.