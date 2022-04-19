The actress shared progress on her recovery after an unexpected accident with the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

Brooke Shields Is 'All Healed' Following Broken Femur Accident, But Says Her 'Strength is Really Compromised'

Brooke Shields is taking her recovery from a broken bone in stride — literally!

The 56-year-old actress stopped by the PEOPLE Everyday podcast on Monday and gave host Janine Rubenstein an update on her recovery process since breaking her femur in an accident. Shields broke the bone after falling off a balance board in January 2021.

"The bone is all healed and everything is sort of where it should be, and I don't walk with a limp anymore," Shields said, "but my strength is really compromised."

Shields also revealed that recovery has been a lesson in respecting her own limits.

"I thought I had my strength back until I started to try to do certain things," Shields explained. "And so now I have to sort of amp that up a little bit."

Shields previously spoke to PEOPLE about her recovery process last June. At the time, Shields emphasized how the slow pace of recovery was a "frustrating" learning curve.

"It's been a lot of work," she said at the time. "You really have to do it every day and you have to have a mindset because it can be very frustrating."

These days, Shields told Rubenstein, she's "filling [her]self up differently" as she moves forward in life, tackling things outside of the modeling and filim industry. That includes a partnership with Clos du Bois wine focused on tackling ageism in the alcohol industry, something Shields feels passionately about.

"As far as things like alcohol advertising or just advertising in general, the 40-plus are not represented. And it really is sort of shocking to me," Shields shared. "[Those] who are in this phase of their lives are starting the most incredible new projects and new adventures and new vocations...they're looking towards their future."

Shields said she was first drawn to work with Clos du Bois after seeing their "Long Live" campaign, which also focused on alcohol ageism and was directed by Courteney Cox.

"It really just sort of physically shows people of this age bracket with vitality, doing things they love to do, whether it's a physical exercise or whether it's just joy of dancing or doing whatever makes you happy," Shields said of the advertisement.

Shields is a mom of two teen daughters, Grier, 16 , and Rowan, 19, with her husband Chris Henchy. And she hopes to communicate to her daughters that each life stage has its challenges and its rewards.