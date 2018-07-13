How Brooke Burke Deepened Her 'Self Care' During a Year of Change and Is Now Helping Other Women

Brooke Burke hasn’t had the easiest year, but the fitness guru is stronger than ever and passing on everything she’s learned to other women.

“I really feel like fitness and health and wellness is an inside job,” says the star, 46, who is hosting a wellness retreat for women in Utah next month. “I think that it’s so important for women to start there, to know how to have self-compassion and to set themselves up for success by staying positive.”

Burke — who’s mom to Shaya, 10, Heaven, 11, Neriah, 18, and Sierra, 16 — will be providing advice and motivation at the event, which will allow her to finally meet the women who have used her fitness lifestyle app Brooke Burke Body.

“I think a lot of these women may have never carved out time for themselves,” she says. “As women and mothers, we put everybody before us — work, family, kids. We’re last on the totem pole, if you will. This will be really valuable.”

The TV personality is also excited to learn from her fellow women at the retreat, which will include workout sessions, spa time, hikes and more at the luxurious Red Mountain Resort.

“What’s really surprised me in the last years of my commitment to health and wellness is how much I’ve grown,” says Burke, who announced her split from husband David Charvet in April after nearly seven years of marriage. “When you push yourself out of your comfort zone, all kinds of things come up. It’s going to be a free space to communicate and be vulnerable.”

Over the last year, Burke has also shifted some of her focus to her own mental and physical health.

“I’m going through a lot of change right now, so when I’m shifting and my heart is aching, I deepen my self-care, whether that’s time shared with other women or time I’m able to spend alone,” she says. “I’m really lucky to have great girlfriends in my life and I do feel like fitness is an escape for me.”

Adds the star: “Just sort of dealing with everything is scary and hard to do, but really important. That’s when I learn and that’s when I grow.”