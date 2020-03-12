Broadway Usher at 2 N.Y.C. Shows Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Performances Continue

An usher employed with two separate Broadway shows has tested positive for COVID-19, multiple outlets report.

The part-time worker, who has not been identified, helped theatergoers to their seats and managed outdoor lines at recent previews of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Booth Theatre, and Six — a new musical about Henry VIII’s wives — at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, according to The New York Times.

In a joint statement to the Times, the theater owners said the usher did not show symptoms while working, and that they have “no knowledge” of others contracting the respiratory coronavirus because of contact with the staff member.

While refund options are being made available to patrons, performances are moving forward as regularly scheduled following “deep cleaning” procedures.

RELATED: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Sons Chet and Colin Open Up About Their Parents’ Coronavirus Diagnosis

“We are exercising necessary due caution with all our employees and the public,” read the statement, according to USA Today. “Employees of the theaters and productions who may have been exposed were notified and advised to monitor their health diligently and follow best practices related to personal hygiene, as well as directed to stay at home if they are ill.”

Image zoom The Booth Theatre in 2013 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The statement added: “In addition, we are urging any high-risk audience members who attended these performances in the past several days to follow similar guidance.”

Per the Times, the usher worked during preview showings of Six — which is set to have its opening night on Thursday — on Feb. 25 and March 1. For Virginia Woolf, which stars Laurie Metcalf, the usher was on duty March 3 through March 7.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Brooks Atkinson Theatre seats 1,069 people, while the Booth Theatre has a capacity of about 800.

“Among the many reasons that Broadway is unique is the connection between our audiences, the performers, and the women and men who work on the production teams and within our theaters,” read the theater owners’ statement. “We are committed to making sure this never changes, and we will continue to provide a safe and special experience for all involved.”