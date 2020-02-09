Broadway Star Rebecca Luker Reveals ALS Diagnosis: 'I Will Get Well'

Image zoom Rebecca Luker Walter McBride/Getty Images

Rebecca Luker is thankful for all the support she’s received since being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“Hello friends. I have some tough news. Late last year I was diagnosed with ALS,” Luker, a three-time Tony Award nominee, revealed on Twitter Sunday.

“I have the best medical care in the world and the greatest support,” she continued, thanking her “dear husband” Danny Burstein, who’s currently starring in the Broadway adaptation of Moulin Rouge!. ”[He’s] been an angel,” she noted.

Staying positive, Luker, 58, added: “I will get well. In the meantime, we fight and go forward. Keep us in your thoughts.”

Hello friends. I have some tough news. Late last year I was diagnosed with ALS. I have the best medical care in the world and the greatest support. My dear husband Danny has been an angel. I will get well. In the meantime, we fight and go forward. Keep us in your thoughts. — Rebecca Luker (@RebeccaJLuker) February 9, 2020

After sharing news of her diagnosis, many Broadway stars sent their love to Luker.

“Beloved beauty Rebecca—You are such a gift to and light in this World,” wrote Betty Buckley, who originated the role of Grizabella in the Broadway production of Cats. “I love you so much, and I’m so grateful for the inspiration of your voice and presence. I’m sending you all of my love and many prayers. XOXO.”

“Thinking of you everyday, Becca. And loving you,” added Kelli O’Hara, while Bebe Neuwirth wrote, “Sending you love sister, always.”

Calling Luker a “superhero,” Patti Murin, who’s currently starring in Frozen on Broadway wrote that she and her husband were “sending you and Danny all of the positive energy and love we have.”

RELATED: Father of Two with ALS Embarks on 600-Mile Appalachian Trail Hike to Raise Awareness: ‘He’s the Strongest Person I Know,’ Says Wife

Although this is the first time Luker has shared news of her diagnosis, she previously tweeted about the disease, for which there’s currently no cure, earlier this month.

“Hi friends. Please visit this website (www.prosetin2020.org) and donate what you can to a promising ALS drug called Prosetin. It’s sponsored by #projectALS and needs to get to as many ALS patients as possible. Please help,” she wrote.

Hi friends. Please visit this website (www.prosetin2020. org) and donate what you can to a promising ALS drug called Prosetin. It’s sponsored by #projectALS and needs to get to as many ALS patients as possible. Please help. — Rebecca Luker (@RebeccaJLuker) February 6, 2020

Luker made her Broadway debut in 1988, joining the cast of the Phantom of the Opera, taking over for the leading role of Christine Daaé.

She received her first Tony nomination in 1995, for her role as Magnolia in Show Boat, and was nominated again in 2000 for her leading role in The Music Man. Her most recent nod came in 2007 for Mary Poppins.