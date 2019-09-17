Brittany Kerr Aldean struggled with getting back into shape following the birth of her daughter in February.

Brittany and her husband Jason Aldean welcomed Navy Rome just 14 months after the birth of their son Memphis, and Brittany said she prefers more “natural” exercises to heavy workouts in the gym.

“My go-to fitness routine is anything that’s just naturally active. I like to do activities,” Brittany, who has been named as South Beach Diet’s newest spokesperson, tells PEOPLE.

The mother of two says that lifting weights and running on a treadmill aren’t exactly her cup of tea.

“It’s just not fun,” Brittany says, adding that having two young children makes going to the gym every day very difficult. “I can’t just pop in a gym all the time.”

Instead, Brittany prefers “fun, natural activities” like “walking my kids or taking them on a stroll down the street or walking on the beach.”

Image zoom South Beach Diet

Brittany gained 40 lbs. during each of her pregnancies, and says having a hard time losing the weight caused her to struggle with her self-confidence.

“You don’t feel like yourself and you get really down,” she says, but “I felt like if I took charge and focused on my health and what I was putting into my body, that would reflect on the outside.”

Brittany says that the South Beach lower-carb diet works for her but she’s “able to eat often and I don’t ever feel like I’m starving myself.”

Image zoom South Beach Diet

“I feel very healthy, I feel good, and in turn I’m losing weight,” she adds, noting that it’s also very easy to follow the diet while on the road with her husband.

But Brittany urges new moms not to expect instant results. “Give yourself grace. Give yourself time. It does not happen overnight. Your body will heal in time and it will happen eventually,” she says.