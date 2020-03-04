Britt McHenry Readies for Brain Surgery and Thanks Fans for Their 'Kindness'

Britt McHenry will undergo brain surgery for a tumor on Wednesday, and she took time to thank her colleagues and fans for their “kindness” as she waited in the hospital.

The Fox Nation host, 33, shared a photo from her hospital bed, where she was hooked up to her I.V. and ready for her operation. Alongside the photo she wrote a note of appreciation for the flood of support she’s received since opening up about her diagnosis.

“I have brain surgery today. I’ll be out recovering but had to say THANK YOU to former bosses, colleagues & friends from ESPN. Class act people. To @fox5dc, Fox News colleagues & @FDRLST for support. To EVERYONE reading this. Your kindness & words provided strength. #Fight,” she captioned the photo.

"I have brain surgery today. I'll be out recovering but had to say THANK YOU to former bosses, colleagues & friends from ESPN. Class act people. To @fox5dc, Fox News colleagues & @FDRLST for support. To EVERYONE reading this. Your kindness & words provided strength. #Fight," she captioned the photo.

Several friends and fans responded to her post, wishing her a safe procedure and quick recovery, including United States Sen. Marco Rubio.

“Praying for God’s healing hand & a speedy and full recovery,” the Florida congressman wrote.

Los Angeles Lakers player Roy Hibbert added, “Speedy recovery. Wishing u the best,” while Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean wrote, “Thing of you and praying for strength on your recovery.”

And Reality Check host David Webb encouraged McHenry, telling her she would be “be back soon,” while ESPN reporter Jenna Laine added, “YOU GOT THIS.”

Last week, McHenry confirmed on Twitter that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and would need to undergo surgery, after word had already gotten out about her diagnosis.

“I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent,” she said.

“I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent,” the former ESPN reporter continued. “Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”

"I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent. I have a brain tumor. I'm with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent," the former ESPN reporter continued. "Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time."

Prior to her diagnosis, McHenry had told her followers she was preparing for an MRI, and admitted she had never had the procedure before and was “pretty nervous.”

Following her appointment, McHenry updated her fans, explaining that she had “good & bad news today” and urged others to “make your check-ups” and to “get an MRI early.”

“It could have saved me,” she wrote.

McHenry currently co-hosts UN-PC on the streaming service FOX Nation and was previously a Washington D.C.-based ESPN reporter.