Britney Spears Posts Video of Herself Working Out to Her Cover of 'Tom's Diner'

Staying fit!

Britney Spears posted a new workout video to Instagram on Friday, showing herself exercising to her own cover of the 1987 song “Tom’s Diner” by Suzanne Vega.

In the clip, the 37-year-old pop star wears a hot pink sports bra and black sweatpants as she cycles through a variety of exercises, including squats and tricep curls.

“This song came out when I was 6 years old,” Spears captioned the video. “I was listening to it one day in my car, and called my manager and said ‘hey this song is cool’ … so I recorded it …. but forgot until my phone pulled it up the other day and I was like, damn forgot about that 🤦‍♀️.”

The mother of two added, “Either way, great song!!!”

Spears released a cover of the hit song in 2015, in a collaboration with Italian singer Giorgio Moroder. “Britney came to my management company with the idea to do a particular song with me, which was interesting because usually it’s the other way, with the producer offering a song,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015 of recording the remix.

Spears has been open about sharing her workout routines on social media.

Earlier this month, the singer posted an extensive chart of foods recommended to help with various conditions — including arthritis, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

RELATED: Britney Spears Shares the Foods She Says Helped Her Drop Weight She’d ‘Been Wanting to Lose’

“Okay, so I just lost the 4 pounds that I’ve been wanting to lose, but now these are the fruits and vegetables that I eat to keep it all off,” Spears said in an Instagram video alongside the chart, wearing a crop top that showed her toned stomach.

Spears wrote in her caption that she suffers from weak eyes, stress, asthma, and headaches and that the chart “has helped me with so much of those problems …. and my weight !!! Whoop whoop.” (The chart’s origin is unclear, though many of its recommendations are backed by doctors and scientific studies.)

Image zoom Britney Spears J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Spears has been heavily focused on her health in recent months since checking out of an “all-encompassing wellness treatment” facility in April.

Last month, she posted a workout video in which she shared her favorite exercises, revealing that she usually avoids cardio in favor of isolated, repetitive movements.

RELATED: Britney Spears Shows Off 5 Outfit Changes in Home Fashion Show: ‘Sometimes I Have More Than 1’

“I’ve been working really hard to loose [sic] weight …. and for me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it’s a lot,” Spears wrote in her caption before further explaining her workout methodology.

In the video, the star works on bicep curls and shows off her impressive high kicks.

“I don’t like doing too much cardio,” she added. “My body has muscle memory, cus I use it be [sic] gymnast and I can bulk up …. so I like isolated movement. The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises. I usually wear headphones …. music takes me away.”

Spears concluded, “I know I don’t look perfect here, but I’m working on it. Hopefully one day I can give my boyfriend’s abs a run for their money!”