Britney Spears Says It Took '40 [Takes]' to Nail New Workout Video with Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari strive for perfection — even when it comes to filming a fun workout video for Instagram.

The singer shared the video on May 3, and while the extremely fit couple made the moves look easy on camera, Spears joked that there was plenty of pain and suffering on her end, due to Asghari.

“He’s a trainer so everything has to be so perfect,” Spears told the Associated Press. “We probably did 40 [takes] and I hurt myself. It looked great, he did a good job and he edited it really, really well.”

The workout videos that she posts on Instagram are the stuff of legend by now, and Spears added that filming is typically much smoother thanks to son Sean Preston, 12, her go-to photographer who can get the shot in one take.

“With [Asghari], I did it a million times and I swear it was horrible, but when I do it just with my kids it’s really fast,” she said.

Spears is back on the workout grind after taking a few weeks off at the start of 2018 to spend more time with Sean and her other son, Jayden, 11. But with her “Piece of Me” tour kicking off in July, she hitting the gym once again, and said in April that she’s “switching up my workout routine.”

Her tour is just one of two exciting moments coming for Spears this summer — she’ll also be on limited-edition retro Pepsi cans to mark 16 years since her the start of her legendary commercials for the soda brand.

Spears told PEOPLE that her favorite one was the 2002 “Then and Now” commercial where she dances with her abs out in front of a drive-in.

“It was in a sound studio, and it was really tight,” she said. “At the time [with] my belly showing, it was very, very cool. It’s probably one of my most proud pieces of work.”