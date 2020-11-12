The singer shared a video of her crushing boxing drills with her trainer

Britney Spears Has 'Good Workout Session' with Trainer — After Both 'Tested Negative for COVID'

Britney Spears is feeling grateful after a tough workout session.

On Wednesday, the "Toxic" singer posted a video to Instagram of her fitting in a boxing workout with her trainer, noting that the pair made sure to take the proper safety precautions before being in her home gym together.

In the clip, Spears is seen throwing punches in her pink boxing gloves while her trainer holds up punching mitts for her to hit.

"OH THE PUNCH 🥊 in this video 💋💋😉😉 !!!! I just like the sound of it !!!" Spears captioned the sped-up video.

The singer also matched her gloves with a hot pink sports bra, a pair of black pants and sneakers.

Spears said she was "so glad" that both she and her trainer "tested negative for COVID " so he could "come over for a good workout session💥 !!!"

The singer revealed that she was finally able to get back to her home gym in April after she had accidentally burned it down in a candle-related incident last year.

Filming herself working out in an Instagram video, Spears said, "I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately."

"I had two candles and ... one thing led to another and I burned it down," she continued. "I'm in here and I only have two pieces of equipment left, and I'm going to show you guys what I do during this time."

Spears, 38, did not elaborate on how much damage was done, though she said no one was hurt in the incident.

"It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈 I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!!" she captioned the workout video. "By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼."

"Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful," she wrote, adding, "Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!"

In the clip, Spears can be seen doing squats and lunges using dumbbells in her home gym before moving outside for some stretches on the balcony.

Earlier this month, the singer gave her fans a life update, sharing that she's doing just "fine," referring to comments on her social media concerning her well-being and safety.

"Hi. So I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine," she said in the clip. "I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life."