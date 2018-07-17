Britney Spears Switches Up Her Dance Routine to Change Her Body: It 'Can Get Pretty Stagnant'

Britney Spears doesn’t wait for her dance routine to get “Toxic”.

The singer said she likes to mix up her moves to keep her dance routines fun — and to change her body.

“It always amazes me how different your body looks and feels when learning new moves and creating your own routines!” Spears, 36, wrote on Instagram. “Doing the same things while working out can get pretty stagnant, which is why I love dancing!”

The mom of two included a video of her new moves just five days after she kicked off her new Piece of Me worldwide tour.

“Had so much fun working on this combo with @mikeypesante!” she said.

Along with plotting out new dance moves, Spears also makes sure to change up her exercises when she hits the gym. She posted in April that she was trying something new ahead of her tour.

“Switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for the #PieceOfMe Tour!!” she wrote on Instagram.

In the accompanying video, Spears did a full-body workout with jumping squats, ball crunches, leg lifts and kettle bell swings, followed by a little yoga and stretching.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she said in 2014. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”