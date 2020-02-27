Britney Spears Shares Video of the Exact Moment She Broke Her Foot Dancing: 'Sorry It's Kind of Loud!'

Britney Spears is sharing the exact moment she broke her foot dancing — and the footage is not for the faint of heart!

The pop star, 38, shared the video of the surely painful moment on Instagram on Wednesday, apologizing to viewers for the loud “crack” of one of her metatarsal bones breaking.

“I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot 🏎💥💃🏼 !!!!” Britney wrote in the caption for the clip.

Britney acknowledged that she was dancing barefoot and preempted comments about it by saying it’s easier for her to maintain control dancing without socks or shoes.

“And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!!” she added. “PS you can hear where I broke my foot here 🙄🙄🙄 ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!”

The video shows the “Toxic” singer in black shorts and a yellow sports bra dancing to “Sex on Fire” by Kings of Leon. Her choreography included several spins, jumps and floor work. The end of the video cuts to Britney wearing a white crop top as she falls to the floor and a loud “snap” can be heard over the music.

Britney’s boyfriend Sam Asghari revealed that she had broken her foot earlier this month with a lighthearted Instagram post.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl👌🏽,” the model wrote on February 18 alongside a photo of the pair in the hospital. “my lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing 💃 Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off 💪🏽 #stronger.”

Asghari also shared a video clip of himself writing the word “stronger” on Britney’s cast, in what appeared to be a reference to her 2000 hit of the same name.

“I love you, baby,” Britney can be heard saying off camera to her beau as he completes the decoration on her cast. “Thank you.”

Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears jokingly commented on the post, writing, “Between her and Maddie we are running a hospital!!” Jamie Lynn’s 11-year-old daughter injured her arm during recess on Valentine’s Day.

The pop star regularly shares videos of herself working out and dancing on Instagram, and shared in January that she hopes to do “a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga” in 2020.