"The last video that I posted of me dancing was from months ago," Spears wrote in the caption of her Instagram video Wednesday

Britney Spears Opens Up About Her Diet and Choosing Portion Control: ‘My Body Does Feel Way Better Now’

Britney Spears is opening up about how her body may look "a little different" because of a change in her diet.

The "Oops!... I Did It Again," singer, 39, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday of herself dancing while wearing a white crop top and pink shorts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Twirling to Otis Redding's songs "Sitting on the Dock of the Bay" and "Tramp," Spears began her caption, "The last video that I posted of me dancing was from months ago … hence why my body looks a little different in this new video !!!!"

Spears continued by joking, "No … I didn't follow through with the ice cream diet 😂🍦," referencing Feb. 2 Instagram post in which she told fans that one of her goals was to try the ice cream diet.

Spears added in her post Wednesday, "I chose portion control which is very hard when it comes to Doritos 🙈🤣 !!!!!"

"On a positive note … my body does feel way better now 💪🏼 !!!!" the singer revealed.

She also told fans that she is getting a pair of lyrical dance shoes since the "marble floor has done a number on my feet with blisters."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"My lyrical shoes come tomorrow and I haven't worn a pair since I was 9 so I'm sure they're even better these days !!!" Spears wrote. "God bless and sending love to all of you 💋✨!🌹!!!"

The previous post the singer was referring to was shared last week.

"What can I say ....I LOVE dancing and doing cardio in my living room !!!!!" she captioned the clip, before adding, "At least I'm closer to the fridge so I can get water 💧🤷‍♀️😂 !!!!"