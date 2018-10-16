Britney Spears Wears 'Heartbreaker' Shirt as She Shows Off Her Latest Fitness Routine

In case there was any doubt, Britney Spears definitely knows how to work it.

The pop star, 36, rocked out to Selena Gomez as she demonstrated for her followers exactly what moves keep her in good shape.

In an Instagram video she posted on Monday night, Spears starts off with some free weights and leg lifts before moving on to crunches, jumping rope and more weights as “Bad Liar” plays in the background.

Clearly, it’s working because her abs are killer. Spears showed them off in a hot-pink cropped shirt that reads “Heartbreakers,” and some low-rise striped shorts.

“Long workout out today!!!” the mother of two wrote about the clip. “@selenagomez definitely helped me get through it.”

The “Womanizer” singer regularly shares her fitness routines on social media, even when she’s traveling. In August, Spears revealed that she did two hours of yoga every night while on her Pieces of Me tour.

She shared a clip of her fast-paced practice on Twitter.

Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing 2 hours of yoga in each room! The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely 😜😜😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/XXv11gcyx1 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 13, 2018

“Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing two hours of yoga in each room!” she wrote. “The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat.”

But, Spears admitted, her body took a beating.

“I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely,” she added.