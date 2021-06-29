Britney Spears Hits the Treadmill for Her 'Mental and Physical Health' amid Conservatorship Battle

The singer, who gave an emotional plea to a judge last week to be released from her conservatorship, is currently vacationing with boyfriend Sam Asghari in Hawaii

The longtime couple are getting plenty of beach time in Maui, but made sure to hit the gym for a workout — which Asghari, 27, documented on his Instagram. In a video, the pair show their muscles in a mirror while Spears walks on the treadmill.

"Team flex over here," he captioned the post.

Spears, 39, reshared the video on her Instagram Story, and added that she's making exercise a priority.

"Mental and physical health comes before anything at this point ☀️ 💪🏼!!!" the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer wrote.

The couple flew to Hawaii a day after her virtual court appearance to ask for an end to her conservatorship.

"Britney is excited to be back in Hawaii. It's her favorite place. She can't get enough. She would move there if she could," a source told PEOPLE. "Sam has a career in L.A. though so it would be hard for him to move."

"This past week was very stressful for both of them. They are trying to enjoy a few quiet days together," the source added.

In her emotional statement on Wednesday, Spears said she wants to marry and have a child with Asghari but cannot, due to an IUD required by her conservators.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children — any more children," Spears alleged.

The judge told Spears that she needs to file a formal motion to end her conservatorship. During the hearing, Spears was not questioned by her conservators' lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court.

Asghari, who posted a photo of himself wearing a "Free Britney" t-shirt after her hearing, told PEOPLE in February that he supports Spears in her push to be released from her conservatorship.