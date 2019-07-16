Britney Spears Challenges Herself to an Extra 15 Minutes on the Treadmill: 'I Literally Hate It'

Image zoom Britney Spears Britney Spears/ Instagram

Britney Spears is passing her own fitness challenges with flying colors.

The pop star has long been known to share her workouts with her Instagram followers, and on Monday, she revealed she had successfully challenged herself to spend a little extra time with one thing she typically dreads: the treadmill.

Spears, 37, posted a video on Monday that she filmed while running on the treadmill in a gray sports bra and black pants.

The singer said that she typically runs for 15 minutes before taking a break for various floor exercises. Then, she’ll hop back on the treadmill for another 15 minutes — but today, she wanted to go 30.

“Excuse the no makeup and the obnoxiously walking on the treadmill really, really fast, but right now, I’m just going 15 minutes on the treadmill,” she said. “Usually my base workout is 15 minutes on the treadmill and then I get off and do stretching, yoga, arms, a little Pilates.”

She continued, “I get back on again and do another 15 minutes. But today my challenge is to go 30. Do you think I can do it?

The video then flashed to Spears lifting weights in as sped-up time lapse video set to electronic music.

Britney Spears/ Instagram

In the caption of the clip, the star revealed that she successfully completed her challenge, and ended up running on the treadmill for 40 minutes.

“Yes I did my challenge … but I did 40 minutes on the treadmill and 20 on the floor. It’s a big a deal for me to stay on the treadmill cause I literally hate it … so whoop !!!! PS this video was shot today !!!!” she wrote.

Since checking out of an “all-encompassing wellness treatment” facility in April, Spears is heavily focused on her health, and frequently shares videos to break down her workout routines.

Last week, she shared a video of her exercising while listening to her own cover of “Tom’s Diner” by Suzanne Vega.

In the clip, the pop star wore a hot pink sports bra and black sweatpants as she cycled through a variety of workouts, including squats and tricep curls.

She previously revealed that she’s not a fan of cardio, and prefers isolated, repetitive movements.

“My body has muscle memory, cus I use it be [sic] a gymnast and I can bulk up … so I like isolated movement,” she captioned an Instagram video last month. “The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises. I usually wear headphones … music takes me away.”