Britney Spears Breaks Down Her Summer Exercise Routine: 'The Key to My Workout Is Repetition'

Britney Spears knows how to work!

The pop star shared a workout video to her Instagram on Monday, revealing to fans that she usually avoids cardio in favor of isolated, repetitive exercises.

“Hi guys, it’s such a beautiful day, I had to come out side and do a little workout. I wanted to share with all of you,” Spears, 37, says in the video, which then launches into the song “Booty” by Jennifer Lopez. The “Work Bitch” singer works on bicep curls, squats and shows off her impressive high kicks.

“I’ve been working really hard to loose [sic] weight …. and for me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it’s a lot,” Spears wrote in her caption before further explaining her workout methodology.

“I don’t like doing too much cardio,” she added. “My body has muscle memory, cus I use it be [sic] gymnast and I can bulk up …. so I like isolated movement. The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises. I usually wear headphones …. music takes me away .”

“I know I don’t look perfect here, but I’m working on it,” she concluded. “Hopefully one day I can give my boyfriend’s abs a run for their money !!!!”

Spears’ workout video comes a week after she accused paparazzi of altering photos to make her look “40 pounds bigger.”

“A lot of fans in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake. But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures and is the news really real?’” the pop star said in a since-deleted video.

“It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in,” she added. “Yesterday, I went swimming. I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger [in the photos] than I am today. This is how I am right now, and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?”

The images in question showed Spears on vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari in Miami, who commented on her post in support, writing, “The realest 💯 #lioness.”

Spears has been working on her health since checking out of an “all-encompassing wellness treatment” facility in April after spending several weeks there, according to sources close to the situation. She has been receiving outpatient therapy and has appeared in good spirits in her social media posts.

In the caption for one video posted at the end of May, Spears wrote that “after therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly!!!!!” In another recent Instagram post, the mother of two said that she felt “blessed” while on a bike ride with Asghari, 25.

A source close to the Spears family told PEOPLE in May that they are concerned about her mental health.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now,” the source told PEOPLE. “Everything is very up and down.”