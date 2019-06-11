Britney Spears Accuses the Paparazzi of Photoshopping Her to Look Heavier

Britney Spears says that the paparazzi are photoshopping pictures of her to make her look heavier.

The 37-year-old singer was unhappy with paparazzi photos that appeared online of her during a boat ride in Miami, wearing a yellow and black bikini.

Spears shared one of the paparazzi photos along with two videos of herself a few hours later, wearing a crop top and low-rise jeans to show off her stomach.

“Good morning, this is the day after me on my boat ride. Do I look any different today than yesterday?” she asked in the video, posted on Instagram.

Spears accused the paparazzi of photoshopping the pictures in her caption.

“People always say people or celebrities cheat with their images, but never do they question the paparazzi for selling your pic that they have messed with !!!!” she wrote. “This was all done within the same 17 hours !!!!”

Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari, who was also on the boat ride, supported her in the comments, adding, “The realest 💯 #lioness.”

In now-deleted photos posted to her Instagram story on Sunday night, Spears said the paparazzi shots made her look “40 lbs. bigger.”

“A lot of fans in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake. But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures and is the news really real?’ ” she said. “It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in. Yesterday I went swimming. I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger [in the photos] than I am today. This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?”

Though she was frustrated with the paparazzi photos, Spears had spent the weekend enjoying the sun in Miami with Asghari. On Monday, Spears shared a video of her spin on a jetski and gave a quick tour of their hotel room.

The mom of two is focusing on her health after spending time at a facility for an “all-encompassing wellness treatment.” Spears checked out on April 25 after spending several weeks there, according to sources close to the situation, and she is now receiving outpatient therapy.

Spears had a difficult year and struggled after her father suffered a life-threatening colon rupture in the fall. Despite her father’s ongoing health problems, she has reassured fans that she’s doing well via social media, but a source close to the Spears family said in May that they are concerned about her mental health as she adjusts to a new course of medications.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now,” the insider told PEOPLE. “Everything is very up and down.”