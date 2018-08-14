Britney Spears Does 2 Hours of Yoga Every Night While on Tour: 'I Was Very Sore the Next Day'

Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing 2 hours of yoga in each room! The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely 😜😜😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/XXv11gcyx1 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 13, 2018

Britney Spears is dedicated to her workouts — even on tour!

The singer, 36, is doing two hours of yoga every night as she criss-crosses the globe for her Pieces of Me tour. She shared a clip of her fast-paced practice on Twitter.

“Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing two hours of yoga in each room!” she tweeted. “The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat.”

But, Spears admitted, her body took a beating.

“I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely,” she added.

The mom of two, who performed in Germany last night, is on tour until the end of October. Before the tour kicked off in June, Spears shared a workout video on Instagram and said she was trying out some new exercises to prepare for the grueling days on stage.

“Switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for the #PieceOfMe Tour!!” she wrote.

In the video, Spears does jumping squats, ball crunches, leg lifts and kettle bell swings.

Working out is a vital part of Spears’ routine, she said in 2014.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” Spears said. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”