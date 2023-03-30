Bristol Palin Says She 'Finally Feels Normal' After Ninth Breast Reconstruction Surgery 'Felt Like a Setback'

Bristol Palin is finally feeling like herself after recovering from her latest cosmetic procedure.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old mom of three posted a Q&A on her Instagram Story where she answered a fan who asked how she was feeling since her ninth breast reconstruction surgery.

"Wayyy better," she responded. "The last surgery I had felt like such a setback, but I'm 2 months post op and finally feel normal again."

Although she told her followers that she's been taking a break from social media, Palin said last month that her recovery was going well.

"I had a botched breast reduction when I was really young," she wrote. "I've had multiple surgeries to correct the damage — scars, muscle tissue, etc. because of it."

"Healing is fine — I had 2 major surgeries within the last couple months, and I think being under anesthesia for so many hours affected my body more than I have wanted to admit," Palin added at the time. "But I'm 4 weeks post-op and finally feeling like I'm on the mend🙏🏻"

bristol palin/instagram

In January, she shared images on social media immediately after her surgery, revealing that it had been her ninth one to correct a "botched" reduction she had at age 19.

"Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 [years old]," Palin wrote over the picture.

"I've had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring," the former Teen Mom OG star said at the time. "The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life."

"Praying this is the last surgery needed — I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a setback/pause on life and that's why I've been fairly MIA," she explained to her followers regarding why she has recently been inactive on social media.

"Trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for," Palin continued. "I'm healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be worse."