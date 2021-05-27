Bristol Palin got candid about social media perceptions, sharing a video of her scars from her tummy tuck she had a few years ago

Bristol Palin Reveals Her Tummy Tuck Scars, Urges Others Not to 'Compare Ourselves' on Social Media

Bristol Palin is getting real on social media — sharing a side to her that isn't often shown.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old mom of three shared a video showing off her toned stomach as she lifted up her sweatshirt to reveal scars from a tummy tuck she said she got years ago.

"Let's get reeeel for a sec. I post what I want y'all to see. From decent angles.. and not from insecurities/scars," Palin wrote in the video reel.

"Here's something I don't share," she continued, zooming in on her lower stomach to reveal her scars.

"Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to," Palin captioned the post, writing in the video, "Don't let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy." She ended the clip by sharing an uplifting Bible verse from Psalm 143:8 with her followers.

The former Teen Mom OG star later answered some fan questions about the surgery on her Instagram Story, which has since expired. During the IG chat, she revealed that her tummy tuck was done by Dr. Rose out of Corpus Christi, Texas, calling him "incredible," according to E! News.

"It was done in early 2018," Palin continued, according to the outlet. "I don't regret it. But recovery was, (without a doubt) the worst pain of my entire life."

In addition to talking about the surgery, Palin also opened up to her followers about her experience being a single mom, explaining that while the role requires a lot of juggling, she loves spending time with her kids. Palin shares daughters, Atlee, 4, and Sailor, 5, with ex-husband Dakota Meyers, and son Tripp, 12, with ex Levi Johnston.

The mom previously shared the struggles she had with the way she was perceived on Teen Mom prior to her departure from the show.

"I've stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my 'life' … my babies, my family, my close friends — they know the TRUTH," she wrote under an Instagram post of herself with her kids back in 2018.