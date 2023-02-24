Bristol Palin Says 'Healing Is Fine' After Ninth Breast Reconstruction Surgery: 'Finally On the Mend'

Bristol Palin is sharing an update on her recovery following her latest surgery.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old mom of three posted a Q&A on her Instagram Story where she discussed how she's been feeling since her breast reconstruction surgery.

"I had a botched breast reduction when I was really young," she wrote. "I've had multiple surgeries to correct the damage — scars, muscle tissue, etc. because of it."

"Healing is fine — I had 2 major surgeries within the last couple months, and I think being under anesthesia for so many hours affected my body more than I have wanted to admit," Palin added. "But I'm 4 weeks post-op and finally feeling like I'm on the mend🙏🏻"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Bristol Palin/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Bristol Palin/Instagram

Last month, Palin shared a photo on Instagram immediately after her surgery, revealing that it had been her ninth one to correct a "botched" reduction she had at age 19.

"Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 [years old]," Palin wrote over the picture.

"I've had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring," she said at the time. "The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life."

"Praying this is the last surgery needed — I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a setback/pause on life and that's why I've been fairly MIA," she explained to her followers regarding why she has recently been inactive on social media.

"Trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for," she continued. "I'm healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be worse."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Bristol Palin/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: bristol Palin/ instagram

The former Teen Mom OG star has previously opened up on her social media about her body image from past surgeries. In March 2021, she shared a video showing off her scars from a tummy tuck she said she got years ago.

"Let's get reeeel for a sec. I post what I want y'all to see. From decent angles... and not from insecurities/scars," Palin wrote in the video reel.

"Here's something I don't share," she continued, zooming in on her lower stomach to reveal her scars.

"Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to," Palin captioned the post, writing in the video: "Don't let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy."

At the time, Palin answered some fan questions about the surgery on her Instagram Story. During the IG chat, she revealed that her tummy tuck was done by Dr. Rose out of Corpus Christi, Texas, calling him "incredible," according to E! News.

"It was done in early 2018," Palin continued, according to the outlet. "I don't regret it. But recovery was, (without a doubt) the worst pain of my entire life."