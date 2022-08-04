'Bringing Up Bates' Star Carlin Bates Gives Update After Fainting on Surveillance Camera

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates is recovering after passing out on a surveillance video as she continues to battle a mystery condition.

In a video shared on her and her husband Evan Stewart's YouTube channel, the couple updated fans on Carlin's health. Their daughter Layla Rae, who was born in January 2020, also made an adorable cameo.

Carlin begins by telling fans that she's been "sleeping more" because "this last thing that happened really wiped me," referencing the most recent time she fainted.

Sharing a little background, Carlin says that while in labor with her and Evan's son, whom they welcomed in March, she began to pass out – something she hadn't done before but continued to experience after his birth.

"I started having what they think is some type of seizure," she says. "I started feeling weird, having blurred vision, headaches, and started passing out."

After testing and speaking with physicians, Carlin says she learned she "had an underlying issue" since she was born, and going into labor with her second child triggered the condition. Still, the couple says Carlin's doctors aren't sure of the root of the issue.

The pair first shared a video of her passing out at a boutique recently. In the clip, Carlin is noticeably unconscious as she lays with her eyes closed as her head moves around. Doctors later advised her to "get back on the medication", however, she fainted again after being on medicine for a week.

During that incident, Evan and Carlin were at a vacation Bible school event in the foyer at their church when "the big one happens," Evan says.

Carlin recalls telling her friend shortly before, "My head feels really weird," but she thought it was just the medication.

"This one gave me no warning," Carlin says of passing out. "I just remember trying to get out of conversation, and I remember just losing it. Everything felt like it was slowing down."

Her friend says at the time that Carlin was speaking to other people when she had difficulty trying to find the words she wanted to say. She recalls seeing Carlin falling over her son's car seat, hitting her head on the concrete.

"Our pastor's wife was like, 'I literally saw your head bounce off the concrete,' " Carlin adds.

Evan continues and says her doctor confirmed she suffered a concussion.

Before ending the video, he shares that Carlin will receive the results of heart tests and other evaluations she recently had as doctors try to figure out what's causing her seizures.