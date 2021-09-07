Brielle Biermann Undergoes Double Jaw Surgery to Correct TMJ and Overbite, Feeling 'So Thankful'

“I already feel more aligned and can breathe way better, especially at night when I would snore and have to breathe [through] my mouth,” Brielle Biermann said of the corrective surgery

Brielle Biermann is in recovery after undergoing double jaw surgery.

The Don't Be Tardy star, 24, shared photos and videos of herself on Monday before and after the operation, explaining that she needed to correct her temporomandibular joint (TMJ) and an overbite that was affecting her overall way of life. The TMJ is the joint that allows your jaw to open and close.

"Sooooo … i had double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite," she began. "This was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life. I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever."

Biermann explained that it was "impossible" for her to do things like bite into pizza or bite through onion in burgers, adding, "I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time I ate."

Her lisp was also due to the overbite, the reality TV star said.

The 24-year-old admitted she was "so scared" and "dreading this surgery fearing the worst of the worst," but her "positive mindset, strong family & friends support system" and her surgeons at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta got her through.

"I got thru the first two weeks, which are supposed to be the hardest, easy breezy!" she said. "I already feel more aligned and can breathe way better, especially at night when i would snore and have to breathe thru my mouth."

Biermann continued, "I got my braces put on in November (SO NO VENEERS CLEARLY!) and tried my hardest to hide them because honestly, who at 24 years old wants to look like they did in middle school again? not me!"

She explained that she was told a year ago that without braces and surgery, her back four teeth would crack and she'd "never be able to eat again." Feeling like she had "no option," Biermann moved forward and said she is "so thankful" she did.

Since surgery, the reality personality said she's been eating through a syringe and on a mostly liquid diet consisting of soup, smoothies, and blended pasta.

"Four more til i can eat pasta and soft foods and 3 months til pizza!!! counting down the days literally. 🤍🤍," she wrote.

In the comment section, Biermann added, "I also left out I've lost 13 pounds and weigh 122 pounds now. I feel like a twig and have lost my ass. anyone know when i can hit the gym? Lol."

Her mother, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, called her the "toughest cookie I know!"

"So proud of you!!! It's only up from here!!!!" Zolciak-Biermann, 43, added.