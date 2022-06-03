Brielle Biermann, the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann, said she got food poisoning from eating steak

Brielle Biermann Was Hospitalized for Food Poisoning, Says She's Finally 'On the Mend'

Brielle Biermann is on the mend.

The 25-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann is recovering after being hospitalized with food poisoning earlier this week.

Biermann first revealed she was ill in a post shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday. "Food poisoning absolutely sucks," she captioned a since-expired photograph of herself lying in a hospital bed, according to Page Six.

The star later shared a photo of her arm hooked up to an IV, where she wrote that she "wouldn't wish this upon my worst enemy," per the outlet.

One other image later shared by Biermann revealed that she was back home recovering and doing well. "Thank you everyone who reached out, I'm back home and feeling a bit better now," she wrote, Page Six reported.

Brielle Biermann Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Early on Friday morning, Biermann gave more insight into her bout with food poisoning in other posts shared on her Instagram Story.

Posting a video of herself sitting before a toilet, Biermann wrote, "Sent this snap to my sister when the symptoms first showed up. Been showing up for an hour at this point."

"Then it was downhill from here," she added, also including a photograph of herself in the hospital to the side of the video, detailing that the image was taken "4 hours later."

Brielle Biermann food poisoning Credit: Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Biermann reiterated that she is doing better in her next post, writing, "But we're on the mend now yolo swag."

She also gave a shoutout to chef Tracey Bloom for crafting "different types of bone broth" for her, as well as the doctors and nurses who attended to her, making her "feel 100x better."

Brielle Biermann Credit: Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Detailing more about her food illness, Biermann wrote, "When I realized I had to go to the ER was 4 hours into non stop *issues* to put it lightly."

"The dry heaving every 6 minutes made my back feel like it was going to break & I couldn't breathe," she continued. "I'm pretty tough but that s--- was rough."

Biermann also compared her battle with food poisoning to being "almost as bad as when I had 12 kidney stones at once."

As she thanked her followers for checking in on her, Biermann said she was going to resume taking it easy. "Back to resting I go," she wrote.

The Don't Be Tardy star also shared a DM from a follower, who asked her what exactly she ate that caused her to get food poisoning, so that they could avoid it themselves.

Brielle Biermann Credit: Brielle Biermann/Instagram

In response, Biermann wrote back, "LOLLLL it was steak." She added: "I'll probably never eat one again," alongside a slew of emojis.

Biermann's health issues came about shortly after she and influencer Ty French took a trip to Nassau, Bahamas.