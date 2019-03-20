Brielle Biermann Jokes She Gets the '3 for 1 Special' at the Plastic Surgeon with Mom and Sister

Brielle Biermann had fans doing a triple take in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a snap on her Instagram with her mom and younger sister Ariana, 17, where she poked fun about her family’s appearance.

In the glam shot, the trio — who look more like triplets than mother and daughters — show off their signature pouts, perfectly-contoured face makeup, and identical dirty blonde locks with a middle part.

Joking about their matching appearances, Brielle, 22, captioned the photo: “We went to the plastic surgeon and asked for the 3 for 1 special💉”

From left: Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Her comment, however, was not received well by some followers, who attacked the Don’t Be Tardy stars for altering their faces. They also slammed Kim, 40, accusing her of allowing her daughters to have plastic surgery.

Neither Brielle or Ariana have ever said they have had plastic surgery.

Other fans, meanwhile, complimented the women on their appearance and lauded them for their looks.

The controversial post came a week after the trio posted another identical-looking photo together on Instagram, which also received similar feedback.

From left: Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Ariana Biermann Brielle Biermann/Instagram

In February, Kim and Brielle stopped by PEOPLE Now, where they chatted about why they went for their procedures.

The mom of six, who admitted to having her lips done and getting Botox from the time she was 23, explained that she opted for the injections on her face, but her tummy tuck was out of necessity.

“I had a major hernia after my twins [Kaia and Kane], so I had to have it repaired regardless, and they do it the same way almost as a tummy tuck, so I said you might as well do the repair, and I mean it was covered by insurance and the whole nine yards,” she said. “So I don’t know that I honestly would’ve done a tummy tuck, I feel like my stomach was pretty good, but I’m open with [plastic surgeries].”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star also reduced the size of her breast implants last year because they were too “heavy.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann with Brielle and Ariana Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

As for her daughters, Kim shared that she wouldn’t “let them do anything until they’re 18,” which was a problem for Brielle, who eventually had lip fillers done but denies doing anything else to her face.

“Brielle was very insecure about her lips, I heard about it FOREVER,” her mom said. “And when she turned 18, she was like, I’m doing it. And I was like, well, I’m going to take you to the best, I’m not going to let you go to somebody who’s not good. So I did take her and I got a lot of heat for that, but it’s like, she’s going to do it anyway.”

Brielle explained that she was insecure about her lips “because I had none.”

“All my friends had beautiful, full lips,” she said. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you b—, I want lips that look like yours… Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18. If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle Biermann David Livingston/Getty

Despite receiving harsh feedback, the Don’t Be Tardy stars have developed a tough exterior and acknowledged that people will attack them on social media for their choices no matter what.

“People always have something to say,” Kim told PEOPLE Now. “You’re never going to win.”

“I knew that it was coming,” Brielle added of the lip injection backlash. “Everybody has an opinion, and some people say I’ve gone overboard. I will say, in some pictures, they do look a little crazy, but I feel like in person they’re actually not.”