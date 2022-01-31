"It's really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you," the actress posted on Instagram Sunday

Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Asks People Not to Share Their Opinions on Her Body

Nicola Coughlan attends the Oscar Wilde Awards 2020

Nicola Coughlan is putting her mental health first amid online scrutiny of her body.

The Bridgerton star, 35, requested that fans refrain from commenting about her body in a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday.

"If you have an opinion about my body please, please don't share it with me," Coughlan asked.

The Irish actress added that while most comments have been positive, she is "just one real life human being."

"It's really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day," she explained.

Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton, which will return for season 2 in March, and said she realizes that people will continue to have their own judgements about her as a public figure.

"If you have an opinion about me that's ok," she wrote. "I understand I'm on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly ❤️"

The Netflix performer concluded the post on a positive note. She explained that she chose the mirror selfie posted alongside the plea because she was "delighted with my hair in it."

Coughlan previously opened up about her struggles with fame in the March issue of Elle UK.

"Being famous is like being a dog on the Tube. It's exactly the same energy," Coughlan shared, referring to London's subway system. "When you get on, everyone looks at you. Some people are so smiley, while some are afraid of you and don't want to go near. Some people touch you without asking."

Coughlan is not the first celebrity to ask followers to stop making comments about their body. Last year, Jonah Hill made his own request on Instagram to discourage fans from expressing their thoughts with him.