Brian Austin Green Reveals He Was 'Bedridden' with Ulcerative Colitis: 'A Terrible Experience'

Brian Austin Green is giving an update on his health.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, explained his recent absence from social media and revealed he had been suffering from ulcerative colitis in a candid Instagram video Wednesday.

"Hey everybody, so I disappeared from Instagram for a while. I had ulcerative colitis for about six, six-and-a-half weeks, which wasn't very fun," he said. "Horrible timing."

The actor also thanked his girlfriend Sharna Burgess — who is expecting the couple's first child together this summer — in the video.

"Sharna was amazing — six, seven months pregnant — taking care of my three young kids because I was pretty bedridden for a while," he shared. "Taking care of me, not complaining, being amazing. I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life."

Green shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox. He is also father to a 20-year-old son, Kassius, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

The Conners actor explained that he is on the mend. "I'm back now. I'm feeling good. Thank goodness," he added. "It was a terrible experience. I'm glad it's over."

He captioned the video, "Again, I'm a lucky man. @sharnaburgess I love you ❤️."

The Dancing with the Stars pro showed her support in the comment section of Green's post, writing, "Baby this was beautiful and unexpected. I love you, and I've got you. You and the kids, always. ♥️ xx."

Ulcerative colitis is "an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and ulcers (sores) in your digestive tract. Ulcerative colitis affects the innermost lining of your large intestine (colon) and rectum," according to the Mayo Clinic.

The condition can develop at any age, but the disease is more likely to develop in people between the ages of 15 and 30, according to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

