Brennan Elliott Gives Update on Wife's Stage IV Gastric Cancer

The Gift of Peace actor, 47, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday highlighting a major upswing in Cami's stage IV gastric cancer battle

By
Published on March 8, 2023 03:57 PM
Actor Brennan Elliot visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb3UPSJvmbk/ brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified • Liked by gsher51 and others brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified Those closest to me know that my Wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient. There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more Fearless even when you’re Faced with a sinister opponent who never plays fair. Even after countless surgeries and chemotherapy rounds, She forges ahead into spring taking on the one of the most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. As you all know me to be a very private person, this feels scary and exposing but If there is any hope that her story can help Even one person, then her cancer Experience Was Not Done in vain. Please keep @Camilla_row in your prayers. #stomachcancer #hopeforstomachcancer #prayersforhealing #stage4needsmore 18w
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty; brennanelliott2/Instagram

Brennan Elliott is on "cloud nine" over his wife Cami's health news.

The Gift of Peace actor, 47, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday highlighting a major upswing in Cami's stage IV gastric cancer battle.

"I wanted to update you all about my wife @camilla_row and her pathology results … which show no cancer!! All the biopsies came back negative as well as the fluid," he shared in the caption of the psychologist's recent surgery, then went on to express his gratitude.

"It's been such an impossible journey, but today is a day to rejoice in God's mercy and grace," the Canadian wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone of you who has prayed for us and encouraged us along the way. I can't put into words how thankful and grateful we are as a family for your support! I am on cloud nine!!"

Brennan's video features the mom-of-two wearing a mask with her arm attached to an IV, walking slowly with a nurse who helps her wheel around the drip stand.

Brennan first announced Cami had been diagnosed with stage IV gastric cancer in a post on Instagram in April.

"Those closest to me know that my wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient," he wrote of the advanced diagnosis. (Gastric cancer, or stomach cancer, occurs when cells grow out of control in the stomach, according to Cleveland Clinic.)

The typically private TV star added that sharing his wife's news felt "scary and exposing," but he also said he wants to try to help "even one person" out there. And now he can give hope to many of those suffering.

In an interview with PEOPLE in October, the Juilliard grad called his wife a "warrior" as she finished her eighth round of chemo — of which "she's done 16 over the last two or three years," he told PEOPLE at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"She's a warrior and I'm not saying that just because I'm married to her. I'm saying that because it's amazing to watch a woman fight," he said.

"And I've said to friends of mine, I don't know if men have that same mechanism to go, 'Nothing's taking me down.' We might just go, 'I had enough. I'm checking out,'" he admitted.

Brennan also noted his admiration for her strength "even before she had to deal with this illness."

"She fights for her kids. She fights for her family," Brennan praised of Cami's everyday attitude.

Related Articles
Brennan Elliott attends Hallmark Media's star-studded kickoff of 'Countdown To Christmas' with a special screening of "A Holiday Spectacular"
Brennan Elliott Gives Says Wife Cami Is Showing No Evidence of Cancer for the 'First Time in Six Years'
Actor Brennan Elliot visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb3UPSJvmbk/ brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified • Liked by gsher51 and others brennanelliott2's profile picture brennanelliott2 Verified Those closest to me know that my Wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient. There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more Fearless even when you’re Faced with a sinister opponent who never plays fair. Even after countless surgeries and chemotherapy rounds, She forges ahead into spring taking on the one of the most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. As you all know me to be a very private person, this feels scary and exposing but If there is any hope that her story can help Even one person, then her cancer Experience Was Not Done in vain. Please keep @Camilla_row in your prayers. #stomachcancer #hopeforstomachcancer #prayersforhealing #stage4needsmore 18w
Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott Calls Wife Cami a 'Warrior' After Her 16th Round of Chemo in 2 Years
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Had a Tumor Removed From Her Face: 'I'm Totally Ok'
Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Totally OK' After Removal of Facial Tumor
Zach Roloff Post Brain Surgery
Tori Roloff Gives an Update on Husband Zach After He Undergoes Brain Surgery: 'A Scary 72 Hours'
Chris Evert attends the 30TH Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic Gala & Dinner
Tennis Great Chris Evert Reveals She's Cancer-Free After Sister's Death from Same Disease
Dwayne Johnson and his mom, Ata Johnson attend the ceremony honoring Dwayne Johnson with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Dwayne Johnson Gives Update on Mom After Her Car Crash: She's 'Doing Good'
Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman attend The Old Man" Season 1 NYC Tastemaker Event
Amy Brenneman Recalls Jeff Bridges 'Fighting for His Life' Amidst COVID Battle While Filming 'The Old Man'
These Families Got to Enjoy a Week-Long 'Break from Cancer' Thanks to Foundation
These Families Enjoyed a Week-Long 'Break from Cancer' at Lakeside Resort: See the Touching Photos
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Toby Keith Shares First Health Update After His Stomach Cancer Reveal: 'It's Pretty Debilitating'
ENKYBOYS RANDY GONZALEZ
Randy Gonzalez, Dad of TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dies of Colon Cancer at 35
Martina Navaratilova Diagnosed with Throat and Breast Cancer: ‘Hoping for a Favorable Outcome’
'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova Says 'We Will Fight This' After Wife Martina Navratilova's Cancer Diagnoses
Musician Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse performs on stage at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater on September 22, 2021 in San Diego, California.
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSEl4MuU1c/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D thehomeedit Verified • Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center kmimisong's profile picture gotglitter's profile picture Liked by gotglitter and others thehomeedit's profile picture thehomeedit Verified I’m done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven’t stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell. What a year this has been since being diagnosed on March 8th. On April 8th I went into surgery for my double mastectomy, unsure what my treatment plan would be. I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it’s way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors. 6 weeks after surgery I started chemotherapy - 8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol. I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn’t producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn’t worth the extra treatments. In October, I started radiation…. Which is where I finished today. I had some starts and stops. I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc. But here I sit, on Nov 22nd, 9 months after my diagnosis - and I’m cancer free. There have been so many silver linings that I want to highlight too. My mother moved in with us on April 6th right before my surgery, and only went back to California a few times (to visit my dad 😂). It’s crazy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute. I’ve also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It’s a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us. As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Being Cancer Free: 'I Haven't Stopped Crying'
Kelly Cristina Nascimento. and Professor Henry Louis "Skip" Gates Jr. attend the Africa America Institute 65th Anniversary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on September 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Africa America Institute); Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Pelé's Daughter Kely Shares Touching Tribute After Soccer Star's Death: 'We Love You Infinitely'
Suleika Jaouad (L) and recording artist Jon Batiste attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Jon Batiste's Wife? All About Suleika Jaouad
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkMZ-oBP1Fg/ teddimellencamp Verified Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting. Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. Hopefully I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc. I don’t share this for sympathy- I am sharing because one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested. I am grateful to my family, friends and husband who welcomed my pain and anxiety with open arms. I 💕 you all so much and I just know I am going to kick this cancer’s a**- with the help of my incredible doctors and nurses of course. I will do my best to answer any questions you may have as they come up. I am giving myself permission to crash on the days I need to and work my butt off on the rest, showing up for me, my family and all my streams of work to reach new goals. Life comes in waves and we will always be stronger for it… on the good days and the bad. 🖤 Edited · 1h
Teddi Mellencamp Gives Health Update After Undergoing Surgery Following Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis