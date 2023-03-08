Brennan Elliott Gives Update on Wife's Stage IV Gastric Cancer

Brennan Elliott is on "cloud nine" over his wife Cami's health news.

The Gift of Peace actor, 47, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday highlighting a major upswing in Cami's stage IV gastric cancer battle.

"I wanted to update you all about my wife @camilla_row and her pathology results … which show no cancer!! All the biopsies came back negative as well as the fluid," he shared in the caption of the psychologist's recent surgery, then went on to express his gratitude.

"It's been such an impossible journey, but today is a day to rejoice in God's mercy and grace," the Canadian wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone of you who has prayed for us and encouraged us along the way. I can't put into words how thankful and grateful we are as a family for your support! I am on cloud nine!!"

Brennan's video features the mom-of-two wearing a mask with her arm attached to an IV, walking slowly with a nurse who helps her wheel around the drip stand.

Brennan first announced Cami had been diagnosed with stage IV gastric cancer in a post on Instagram in April.

"Those closest to me know that my wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient," he wrote of the advanced diagnosis. (Gastric cancer, or stomach cancer, occurs when cells grow out of control in the stomach, according to Cleveland Clinic.)

The typically private TV star added that sharing his wife's news felt "scary and exposing," but he also said he wants to try to help "even one person" out there. And now he can give hope to many of those suffering.

In an interview with PEOPLE in October, the Juilliard grad called his wife a "warrior" as she finished her eighth round of chemo — of which "she's done 16 over the last two or three years," he told PEOPLE at the time.

"She's a warrior and I'm not saying that just because I'm married to her. I'm saying that because it's amazing to watch a woman fight," he said.

"And I've said to friends of mine, I don't know if men have that same mechanism to go, 'Nothing's taking me down.' We might just go, 'I had enough. I'm checking out,'" he admitted.

Brennan also noted his admiration for her strength "even before she had to deal with this illness."

"She fights for her kids. She fights for her family," Brennan praised of Cami's everyday attitude.