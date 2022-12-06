Brendan Fraser Says He Was 'Starved of Carbohydrates' for 'George of the Jungle' : 'My Brain Was Misfiring'

The actor reminisced about his role and diet for the 1997 film during a talk with Airheads costar Adam Sandler

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 6, 2022 11:09 PM
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marsha Blackburn/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880676d) Brendan Fraser, Leslie Mann George Of The Jungle - 1997
Photo: Marsha Blackburn/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Brendan Fraser went to great lengths to play the titular role in George of the Jungle.

The 54-year-old talked about his experience getting ripped for the 1997 comedy during Variety's Actors on Actors series. On it, he reunited with Adam Sandler, his costar in Airheads, a 1994 film about a rock band who holds a radio station hostage while they're seeking their big break.

"I was waxed. Starved of carbohydrates," Fraser said of doing George of the Jungle. "I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn't remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn't eat that night."

Sandler joked that he was disappointed by Fraser's good looks in the movie.

"You made us feel bad about ourselves," Sandler quipped. "Were you oiled up at all during George?"

In the film, Fraser plays George, a Tarzan-like comedic character taken from his jungle home and introduced to modern society. For much of the movie, Fraser wears nothing but a small loin cloth.

"The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe," Fraser told Sandler.

The movie follows Fraser's character as he meets the new world and finds himself falling in love with Leslie Mann's character Ursula, eventually choosing his jungle home over San Francisco.

During their Actors on Actors conversation, Fraser and Sandler, who star in the 2022 films The Whale and Hustle, respectively, reminisced about making the 1994 comedy Airheads, directed by Michael Lehmann (Heathers).

"Remember when I discovered you? You were just a kid," Sandler, 56, jokingly told Fraser. "I stole you from Pauly [Shore] and said, 'Get over here.' "

"Is that how it shook out? Get out of here," Fraser responded.

"I was like, this guy shouldn't just be a caveman — he should be in a band," Sandler told Fraser, referencing the actor's breakout role in 1992's Encino Man, in which he played a caveman named Link.

