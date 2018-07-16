A Swimsuit Model Just Walked the Runway While Breastfeeding Her Daughter

This new mom really knows how to work the runway.

While walking in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show on Sunday night, model Mara Martin strutted down the runway in a sparkly gold bikini while breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter. In a clip from the show, Martin is seen carrying her daughter — who is wearing blue ear muffs to block out the noise of the music — while spectators cheer.

The Michigan native, who also sported a big smile, was one of 16 people chosen to walk in the show at the W South Beach hotel during Miami Swim Week.

“I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day,” Martin posted on Instagram the following morning. “It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!”

She adds: “But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see.”

Martin refers to several other women who also walked the runway, including 22-year-old paralympic snowboarder Brenna Huckaby, as well as a woman who is joining the military and another who is a cancer survivor.

The model also noted how Sports Illustrated let the finalists “be their true selves.”

“Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!” she wrote. “Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!”