Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized After 10 Days of Hiccups: 'Be Back Soon'

Jair M. Bolsonaro is in the hospital.

On Wednesday, the president of Brazil, 66, was admitted due to an intestinal obstruction after 10 straight days of hiccups, according to a report from a local news agency, Agência Brasil.

Initially brought to the Armed Forces Hospital in the country's capital of Brasilia, Bolsonaro's surgeon — who previously operated on the politician — decided to transfer him to Hospital Vila Nova Star in Sao Paulo, where he underwent additional tests.

That night the facility released a statement that the president would receive "a conservative clinical treatment," the outlet reported, before also noting that he would not be going through with surgery for the time being.

Bolsonaro later shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Twitter, writing alongside the post: "We'll be back soon, God willing. Brazil is ours!"

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro appeared to struggle while speaking during various occasions, telling others that he suffers from recurring hiccups, the Associated Press reported.

"I apologize to everyone who is listening to me, because I've been hiccupping for five days now," he said during an interview with Radio Guaiba earlier this month.

The outlet reported that Bolsonaro said he believed some medications prescribed after a dental surgery were the culprit behind his health issues. "I have the hiccups 24 hours a day," he said at the time.

Bolsonaro was seriously injured when he was stabbed at a rally during his presidential campaign back in 2018, according to The New York Post.

Per the outlet, the attack caused intestinal damage and serious internal bleeding, which prompted Bolsonaro to receive several surgeries afterward, though not all of the procedures were related to the attack.

Bolsonaro's son Flavio previously described his father as "almost dead" after the attack, NBC News said.

In a tweet Wednesday, he thanked supporters for their "recovery messages and prayers" after news of his father's hospitalization was made public. "May God give everyone everything they want from my father in double ... right now!" he said.