Brandy's Daughter Sy'Rai Smith Worried Her Mom Was 'Embarrassed' by Her Weight: 'Just Insecurities'

The 19-year-old, who recently lost weight to correct "a lot of health issues," said she questioned why her body didn't look like her mom's — but says Brandy "always was supportive"

Sy'Rai Smith's Instagram page is filled with fans' comments about how much she looks like her superstar mom Brandy. But for years, the 19-year-old worried that her mom was "embarrassed" that they had different body types.

Smith, who recently lost weight as she worked to correct "a lot of health issues," opened up about her body insecurities in an interview on The Real on Friday, after a TikTok she made about her weight loss went viral.

"Seeing my mom dress a certain way or wear certain things, when she was on carpets or on set, it was kind of difficult because it was like, 'Why am I not that way? Why am I not that size? Why was I made the way I was made?' " she told hosts Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon.

"Sometimes I would feel a little sad or I would feel like she was embarrassed of me," she admitted.

Smith said, though, that her mom was never critical of her weight.

"These are all just insecurities in my head," Smith said. "She was never like that. She always was supportive. She always knew that I was beautiful. She supported me whether I wanted to lose a lot of weight or not. She always told me that I was beautiful. Always."

"She never felt any of those things that I felt that she felt. I just always kind of felt like the odd one out. My whole family is in the spotlight. I just was the odd one out. And now, coming from that to this, and realizing it was never that. They still loved me whether I was one weight or another."

Smith's weight loss was a side effect of hard work she put in to help correct existing health problems.

"I had a lot of health issues when I was at the size that I was," she said. "… I wanted to change because of my health at first. But then, obviously, with health and changing your lifestyle weight loss kind of comes. [And] it did come."

Smith said that Brandy was a huge support during the process.

"My mom was with me through everything. She saw me go through a lot. And I just decided to really take my health seriously," Smith said. "So I changed my mindset, changed my mentality, and I knew that being in the body that I was in … I knew my life wasn't going to be as long. I had so many issues with my health."

But there were times, Smith said, when she got caught up in the weight loss process and started to do it in an unhealthy way.

"I started becoming a little bit more obsessed with the scale, with how I looked, how my body was transforming. And it wasn't easy to look at myself, and then I grow up in an era where a lot of young women compare themselves to other girls on social media," she said. "I know my body has been through a lot. I always have to remind myself of that. The scars that I have, the stretch marks that I have, everything that my body has been through is for a purpose [and] it's for a reason. But I do feel a little pressure. You know people have eyes on me all the time, people have eyes on my mom all the time."

"I did feel pressure to kind of quickly do it, or try and maneuver how I would, you know, 'Let me not eat this for a week.' Or, 'Let me kind of change up everything just to kind of form a little Instagram body,' " Smith said. "But that's not normal."

Smith is now doing well, and is working on her singing career.