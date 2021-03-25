Brandi Glanville Reveals She Suffered 'Painful' Burns After At-Home Psoriasis Treatment Went Wrong

“My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn’t open my eyes [for] three days the light was so painful,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said of her symptoms

Brandi Glanville is in recovery after suffering second-degree burns.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, posted a photo on Thursday of her face after outlets criticized her appearance following an Instagram Live she did on Wednesday.

"So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing," Glanville wrote on Twitter alongside the picture of her face suffering from a bad reaction.

After one fan asked about her current health, she replied, "I'm OK but you know it happened in December I'm still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry."

"My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn't open my eyes [for] three days the light was so painful," the reality TV alum wrote of her symptoms.

The mom-of-two later explained, "It was an accident obviously my doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes but it was seconds."

Glanville added, "Completely my fault. It was suppose to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress."

Two months before Glanville's psoriasis flare-up, her friend LeAnn Rimes, whom she spent Christmas with, posed nude showing her experience with immune-related skin condition.

The "One Way Ticket" singer revealed in an essay for Glamour that she finally found an effective treatment for her psoriasis when she was in her twenties, and her skin calmed down to the point where she felt comfortable going off of the medication about two and a half years ago. But that all backfired in 2020.

"All hell broke loose in the world — and inside of me, as I'm sure it did for so many other people amid this pandemic," she wrote. "Suddenly I went from doing what I love, and being surrounded by people, to just hanging around the house in sweats. Stress is a common trigger for psoriasis, and with so much uncertainty happening, my flare-ups came right back."

