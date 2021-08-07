"Swelling is starting to go down 🙏🙏🙏," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared on Twitter

Brandi Glanville Is 'Feeling So Much Better' After Being Hospitalized for Potential Spider Bite

Brandi Glanville attends WE tv Celebrates The 100th Episode Of The "Marriage Boot Camp" Reality Stars Franchise And The Premiere Of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Brandi Glanville is "feeling so much better" than before.

Earlier this week, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, revealed that she is recovering from what doctors believe to be an infected spider bite that caused her entire left hand to swell up to the size of a balloon.

On Thursday, Glanville offered fans an update on her unexpected health scare in a set of social media posts.

"Swelling is starting to go down 🙏🙏🙏," she wrote in one tweet, as she added in another: "Feeling so much better today!!! They just took my lunch order but little [do] they know I will be going home before lunch I have an escape plan set!"

Glanville first revealed the trouble she was having with her body on Tuesday, tweeting a photo of her inflamed and stiff hand.

"I think I got bit by something in the night!" the reality star wrote. "I have so much to do today, I'm not sure I can go to the doctor."

"My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I'm chilling -ON A TUESDAY!!!!" Glanville added in another tweet, hours later.

The next day, she then announced that she had been hospitalized due to the infection in an Instagram post.

"Hey guys, yes, I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!" Glanville captioned a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her arm raised. "We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite. More tests to run 🙏🙏🙏."

Later in the day, the mother of two shared another photo to her Instagram Story, assuring fans that her swelling was "finally starting to go down."

This isn't Glanville's only recent health scare. In March, she said she'd suffered second-degree burns from an at-home psoriasis treatment in an Instagram post after outlets criticized her appearance following an Instagram Live.

"So this happened to me in December. Second degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing," Glanville wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of her face suffering from a bad reaction.

"It was an accident obviously my doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes but it was seconds," she explained.