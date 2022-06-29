Real Housewives Brandi Glanville and Jill Zarin each opened up about having an abortion in their late teens

Brandi Glanville and Jill Zarin Shared Their Abortion Stories on Watch What Happens Live

Brandi Glanville and Jill Zarin are the latest female celebrities to share their experiences with abortion, following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cohen, 54, commended Zarin for being honest with fans in a recent Instagram story, calling her "really brave."

In the Instagram story, which was posted the day the decision came out, the Real Housewives of New York alum said, "Today is one of the worst days of my life, on this planet, as a woman, as an American, as a human being, that men took away the right for us to choose what to do with our bodies."

"I had an abortion when I was in my late teens, and my life would have been so dramatically affected. Who knows, I may have put it up for adoption and wondered my entire life, 'Was it a mistake?' "

Speaking with Cohen, the 58-year-old said during WWHL, "I'm horrified about what happened this week with Roe v. Wade. I myself had an abortion when I was in my late teens."

"It was my choice and I don't know how my life would have been different today," said Zarin, whose daughter Ally, 27, was behind the bar during the show.

Cohen then asked Glanville, 49, if she had ever had an abortion.

"I did at 17," said the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is mom to Mason, 17, and Jake, 13.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, numerous celebrities have opened up about their own abortion experiences. Nicki Minaj, Ashley Judd and April Love Geary are among those who shared their stories and the importance of the right to choose.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that there is no longer a federally-protected right to an abortion.

The 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own abortion laws. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.