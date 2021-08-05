Brandi Glanville Hospitalized for a Possible Infected Spider Bite: 'I Could Lose a Limb'

Brandi Glanville, 48, shared a photo on Wednesday of her left hand, which appeared inflamed and stiff

Brandi Glanville is in the hospital following an unexpected health scare.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, is recovering from what doctors believe is an infected spider bite that caused her entire left hand and write to swell up to the size of a balloon.

"Hey guys, yes, I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!" Glanville wrote on Instagram, Wednesday, captioning a photo of her in her hospital bed with her arm raised.

"We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite," she added. "More tests to run 🙏🙏🙏."

Later in the day, Glanville shared another photo of herself to her Instagram Stories, telling fans that her swelling was "finally starting to go down."

She also posted a photo of her hospital dinner: a salad and a diet soda on a tray.

Glanville first shared the trouble she was having with her father on Tuesday, tweeting a photo of her inflamed and stiff hand.

"I think I got bit by something in the night!" Glanville wrote. "I have so much to do today, I'm not sure I can go to the doctor."

"My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I'm chilling -ON A TUESDAY!!!!" she wrote in another tweet, hours later.

This isn't Glanville's only health scare recently. In March, she said she'd suffered second-degree burns from an at-home psoriasis treatment in an Instagram post after outlets criticized her appearance following an Instagram Live.

"So this happened to me in December. Second degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing," Glanville wrote on Twitter, alongside the picture of her face suffering from a bad reaction.

After one fan asked about her current health, she replied, "I'm OK but you know it happened in December. I'm still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry."

"My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn't open my eyes [for] three days the light was so painful," the reality TV alum wrote of her symptoms.

The mom-of-two later explained, "It was an accident obviously my doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes but it was seconds."