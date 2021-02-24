Dae’Shun Jamison has been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications for weeks, and recently had three amputations done

Boy, 10, Has Hands and Legs Amputated in Battle with COVID: ‘It Breaks My Heart,’ Mom Says

Dae'Shun Jamison is in the battle of his life after experiencing rare complications from a COVID-19 infection that's lead to the amputation of his legs and hands.

According to a GoFundMe set up by his mother, Brittney Autman, the 10-year-old boy from Michigan has been hospitalized since late December after being diagnosed with COVID. Shortly after becoming infected, Dae'Shun developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a condition where various parts of a child's body — such as the brain, heart and lungs — become inflamed, according to the CDC. This can cause symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain and fatigue

Doctors at Helen Devos Children's Hospital later placed Dae'Shun on an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which supports patients with failing hearts and lungs by pumping oxygen throughout the body.

FOX affiliate WXMI said Dae'Shun initially showed no signs of COVID-19 but developed MIS-C symptoms two weeks after becoming infected.

"They say don't question God, but I don't understand, why my son?" Autman — who also has a 7-year-old daughter — told the news station. "I wouldn't want it to happen to anyone else's child, but why me?"

On Jan. 15, Dae'Shun had his right leg amputated, and the family was told he was likely to have more limbs removed in a few week's time.

"He understood that when he wake up his leg will not look the same," Autman wrote in an update on the donation page set up to help pay for the family's medical bills. "Dae'Shun completely broke down in tears which effected me in so many ways, I can't believe this is really happening to my baby."

Dae'Shun's hands became damaged due to a lack of blood flow following the successful procedure, and the decision was made to amputate both extremities and his remaining leg on Feb. 22.

"Dae'Shun is very emotional about his amputations and it breaks my heart," Autman wrote on GoFundMe. "Please keep the prayers coming."

The donation page has raised nearly $100,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to WGN9, Dae'Shun will now learn to adjust to his new life in rehabilitation therapy, and Autman is optimistic her son will be able to use prosthetics when he's ready.