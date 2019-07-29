Fans Clap Back at Bow Wow for Body Shaming Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams’ fans are sticking up for her.

On Sunday, fans of the talk show host fiercely defended her after rapper Bow Wow made body shaming comments about her on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of Williams, 55, on the beach in a black bikini, Bow Wow (née Shad Moss), 32, threw a jab at her in the caption, writing, “They say its a hot girl summer,” along with several emojis that indicated he was mocking her appearance.

Fans of Williams came to her defense and blasted the rapper on Twitter for his comments.

“When u failed as a rapper so you gotta turn to making fun of older (more successful) women on the TL,” one Twitter user replied to the rapper.

Wrote another, “You are raising a daughter….the way you speak about women… just sad…”

“You’re disgusting,” singer Ari Lennox replied, which garnered more than 11K likes.

Many Twitter users also brought up the rapper’s height as they went on the offensive against him.

“She’s taller than you and you’re mad about it,” one user responded, along with two laughing emojis.

A rep for Williams did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On the The Wendy Williams Show last week, the mother of one criticized Bow Wow for bringing up his ex-girlfriend Ciara during a nightclub appearance in Atlanta, where he was captured in a video saying, “I had this bitch first,” about the “1, 2, Step” singer.

“Bow Wow, I am mad at you,” Williams said on her show. “People are hating on Bow Wow, and I’m not hating on you, but I’m just saying, young man, come on now. So what?”

Williams went on to explain that Bow Wow could have discussed his previous relationship with Ciara in a positive way, and then showed a photo of the couple from 15 years ago to the audience.

“Bow Wow is standing on his tippy, tippy, toes,” Williams said about the photo of the former couple, which resulted in laughter and applause from the audience.

“Here’s the thing, it’s very distasteful,” Williams continued. “But to be shirtless at a club and calling her a bitch, you were so wrong for that.”

Williams then pleaded to Ciara to not clap back against Bow Wow, calling her the “matron of the manor.”

In February, Bow Wow and his on-off girlfriend Leslie Holden were arrested for battery after a girl (allegedly Holden) called the police and claimed she had been hit by her boyfriend, according to a 911 call released by TMZ.

In a surveillance video released by the outlet, Bow Wow appeared to angrily approach Holden (who goes by the name Kiyomi Leslie professionally) and yell at her hours before they were arrested.

In a statement previously provided to PEOPLE, Bow Wow’s lawyer, Joe Habachy wrote that “Shad Bow Wow Moss was wrongfully arrested…after being beaten by an out of control intoxicated female, Ms. Leslie Holden.”

Both Bow Wow and Holden were arrested and transported to Fulton County Jail. That same day, they were both released on $8,000 bonds.