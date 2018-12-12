Plastic Surgery-Obsessed Woman Wants the ‘World’s Biggest Bum’ on Botched: ‘The Bigger the Better’

To Natasha Crown, “bigger is better” — especially when it comes to her butt.

She’s had three Brazilian butt lifts in the last four years, and wants to have the “world’s biggest bum” with the help of plastic surgery.

“My bum is like another dimension,” the 24-year-old says in this exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of Botched. “I have broken chairs from my butt, I have broken beds, I have broken people.”

Crown, who is from Serbia but now lives in Sweden, says she used to be “slim,” but found that she preferred a curvy body.

“I have always been different, and in Sweden women think that skinnier is more beautiful, but I think they need to see how real woman should look,” she says, explaining that she found her ideal thanks to exercise. “I started to go to the gym; the bum grew. At some point it just stopped, so I decided to have surgery. That was the start of everything.”

Crown found a plastic surgeon who could help her get the big butt of her dreams.

“The doctor I picked knew what I wanted to achieve. He told me that he could take my fat from my back, from my arms, from my thighs, and put it in my bum!” she says. “After my first surgery I was so happy. Six months later, I told him you did a great job, but I want to have more, and he was like, okay!”

Knowing that she needed fat for the surgery, Crown decided to help out her doctor.

“We planned the second surgery and I knew the more fat I have, the bigger my bum’s going to be. So I decided to gain a lot of weight,” she says. “I love to eat. I gained 20 kilos [44 lbs.], and then I did the second surgery.”

Three butt lifts, a breast augmentation and fillers in her chin, lips and cheekbones later, Crown is happy with her body, but still wants more — and she wants the Botched doctors to work on her breasts.

“I’m having a consultation with Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif to see if they can fix my breasts, because they’re really saggy now; so I want to lift them up, and to make the bigger,” she says. “My goal is to have the world’s biggest bum, and nothing is going to stop me from achieving my goal.”