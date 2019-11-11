Mom of Three Concerned She Has a Tumor in Her Nose After It Suddenly Starts Growing  

A mom of three is worried about the worst-case scenario after learning that she may have a tumor growing in her nose.

Years after Gisela Juarez underwent her second nose job, her nose suddenly started growing bigger and became painful to the touch.

“Fast forward eight years, and I start noticing that my nose started changing,” she told the Botched doctors in this clip from Monday’s episode. “The tip kept looking rounder and rounder, and that’s when I thought, ‘something’s not okay.’ Especially when I felt, the tip of my nose was hurting. It hurts and it makes my eyes water.”

Dr. Paul Nassif immediately told Juarez, “I don’t really like the sound of that.”

“When I hear the history of a patient developing pain years after surgery, I’m thinking is it an infection, some inflammatory process or is it a tumor underneath the skin,” he explained.

Juarez said she went to see a specialist, but they had no answer for her pain.

“He says, ‘I don’t know what you do have. You may be a reportable case, young lady,’ ” she recalled.

“No one likes to hear ‘I don’t know,’ or ‘You may have a reportable case,’ because it potentially means that you have an undiagnosable, or even untreatable condition,” Dr. Terry Dubrow said.

Juarez said that the specialist told her it could be a vascular tumor.

“I want to be okay,” she told the doctors, while tearing up. “I have three daughters, and the youngest is 7 months old, and I want to be healthy for them.”

“The thought of having a tumor on the tip of my nose — I don’t want to have to think that.”

Nassif said they’ll start with a physical exam to see what’s going on.

“Obviously that’s scary for anyone,” he added. “Your nose starts growing all of a sudden. It’s not the most routine thing we hear.”

