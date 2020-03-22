Bon Jovi Keyboardist David Bryan Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus: 'Don't Be Afraid'

David Bryan, keyboardist for Bon Jovi, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 58-year-old musician made the announcement on Instagram Saturday.

“I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus,” Bryan wrote. “I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!!”

“I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week,” he said. “And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American !!😎💪❤️.”

Bryan received many supportive comments on the post, including from bandmate Jon Bon Jovi, who commented, “Feel good my brother.”

British musician Gary Kemp also wrote, “Get well soon David! Much love to you and @lexiquaas. X.”

While singer Gavin DeGraw said, “Happy to hear you’re feeling better bro.”

Bryan has been a member of Bon Jovi as the lead keyboardist since the band founded in 1983. In 2018, Bryan and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Along with Bryan, stars including Andy Cohen, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Debi Mazar, Daniel Dae Kim, Kevin Durant, and Colton Underwood have publicly revealed they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

As of March 22, there have been at least 24,380 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 340 deaths, according to the New York Times database.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLEis committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.