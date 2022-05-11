Bold and the Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Undergoes Surgery After Accident while Horseback Riding

"My ankle and foot dislocated off to the left at a 90 degree angle to my leg. I pushed it back into place. It was so gross but I had to do it," Katherine Kelly Lang said of her injury

Actress Katherine Kelly Lang is recovering from surgery after sustaining a serious injury while horseback riding.

The Bold and the Beautiful star, 60, revealed in a series of Instagram videos and photos that she dislocated her ankle and foot on Mother's Day.

Sharing a video of herself and others riding horses on a trail surrounded by mountains, Lang wrote on Monday, "I hope you all had an amazing Mothers Day today. What did you do for Mothers Day? 🥰🥰🥰 I started out on a beautiful ride yesterday with friends."

She added that she intended to ride for 40 miles as she prepares for a 50-mile horse race set for next month.

"It was a beautiful day! At around 16 miles I got off my horse to walk down a steep and very rocky trail to give her a break. At the bottom of the trail I tripped on a rock and my left foot took the pounding," Lang wrote alongside the carousel, which included a photo of her sitting on a gurney surrounded by medical workers, a picture of her foot propped up in a cast while in the hospital, and an image of her lying in a hospital bed with tubes.

Continued Lang: "My ankle and foot dislocated off to the left at a 90 degree angle to my leg. I pushed it back into place. It was so gross but I had to do it."

She wrote that a bystander called for help as her friends "helped with my horse and my spirits."

"The ambulance took me to the hospital and the xrays showed 3 broken bones in my ankle," the actress wrote. "Had surgery late that night and now have rods, pins, and screws in my ankle. No weight bearing on my foot for 6 weeks."

She noted that, despite her injury, she planned "to go to work later this week and try to heal quick so I can do all the things I love to do."

Determined to be optimistic, Lang concluded, "I am still in the hospital today and trying to have a smile on my face. I am not a happy camper when things slow me down like this. And there is always a lesson to learn. Not sure what that lesson is yet but will have the time to contemplate🤷‍♀️ #staypositive."

Her Bold and the Beautiful costars sent well wishes in the comment section as Jennifer Gareis wrote, "Sis! Rest up! 🙏🏻 for quick recovery! Sending ❤️!" Lawrence Saint-Victor added, "Oh my goodness!!!! Get well soon ❤️❤️❤️."